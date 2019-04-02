SCREENSHOTS: 'Avengers: Endgame' Tickets Are on Sale and Crashing Sites Around the Country

The snap of Thanos wiped out half the universe, but the advanced ticket sales for Avengers: Endgame finished the job.

Tuesday morning, fans struggled to purchase tickets to the film that hits theaters on April 26th, with most sites and apps selling seats suffering a crash or long wait times. Even into the afternoon, some sites are reporting issues as people rush for their chance to be one of the first to see the final film in Marvel's "Infinity Saga."

"We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap" AMC responded on Twitter. "We're working on getting things back up and running."

"We love our customers and are working hard to give everyone who has reached out the support they deserve" Atom Tickets explained in a tweet. "We know you all want to see #AvengersEndgame and promise to give updates as they come!"

Checking in at a hefty 3 hours and 2 minutes, Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the end of a story that has been told over 22 films. It's the sequel to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War which took in 2.048 billion dollars worldwide.

Along with tickets officially going on sale, Marvel has released a "special look" at the film, showing new footage from the feature. You can watch the new trailer above, and buy your tickets to see Avengers: Endgame here.