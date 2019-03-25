Selena Gomez Makes History and DJ Khaled Gets Slimed at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards

Still blessed up in a storm of slime, DJ Khaled hosted Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night.

As the show closed the producer promoted his upcoming fourth album Father Of Asahd, screaming "my biggest album" as he was soaked in slime from every direction. The Nickelodeon tradition was inescapable throughout the night, with even Will Smith taking a shot of smile while on stage. It was another messy and memorable night, with a performance by Migos and all the orange blimps going to the best in music, movies, and TV.

Speaking of Smith, the actor and rapper was past by Selena Gomez as the most awarded star in Kids' Choice Awards history this weekend. With a win for Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie, Gomez increased her victory count to 11. The award for her performance in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation gives her one up on Will Smith, after winning several awards for Favorite Female Singer and for her role in Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena is currently in the process of working on her upcoming album.

You can check out the full list of winners from the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards below.

Favorite Funny TV Show: Fuller House

Favorite TV Drama: Riverdale

Favorite Reality Show: America's Got Talent

Favorite TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres - Ellen's Game of Games

Favorite TV Judges: Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel - America's Got Talent

Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Male TV Star: Jace Norman - Henry Danger

Favorite Female TV Star: Zendaya - K.C. Undercover

Favorite Movie: Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Movie Actor: Noah Centineo - To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actress: Joey King - The Kissing Booth

Favorite Superhero: Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Butt-Kicker: Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Favorite Animated Movie: Incredibles 2

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie: Adam Sandler - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie: Selena Gomez - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Favorite Music Group: Maroon 5

Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite Song: "thank u, next" - Ariana Grande

Favorite Breakout Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Collaboration: "No Brainer" - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

Favorite Social Music Star: JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star: North America: Taylor Swift

Favorite Video Game: Just Dance 2019

Favorite Social Star: David Dobrik

Favorite Gamer: SSSniperWolf

How Do You Want to Help?: Help Animals

