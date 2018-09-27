Shawn Mendes Joins Zedd For "Lost In Japan" Remix

September 27, 2018
Michael Cerio
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has released a remix to "Lost In Japan" from his self-titled album released earlier this year.

Superproducer Zedd steps in to inject some energy into the originally funky favorite. The dancefloor-ready song now shimmers with Zedd's signature production flourish, turning up the songs urgency.

This weekend, Mendes will take part in the Global Citizen Festival in New York along with Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, and Cardi B.

