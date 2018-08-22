Teachers Bringing Drake And Cardi B To The Classroom

Hey there youths, we like music too.

Continuing a lifelong tradition of trying to relate by turning cool stuff educational, teachers have been quoting Drake and Cardi B for Back-To-School messages across the country.

Across Twitter, pictures of bulletin boards featuring lyrics from “In My Feelings” and Cardi B memes have been popping up. Questions to Kiki about love and riding, have been replaced by reading and going to college. A classic image of Cardi B has been used to promote SAT scores and GPA. How far away are we from being “Boo’d Up” with biology?

Great first day back at #BusbeeElementary! This is going to be a great year! The #Bulldogs are up to the challenge! #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/8pAiyCjVjq — Busbee Elementary (@BusbeeCorbett) August 21, 2018

Kiki, are you reading? DHS librarian, Mrs. Nations is ready for our Broncos to come back and visit the library. #DHSBroncoPride #firstdayofschool pic.twitter.com/lzjCxG38z0 — DaytonBroncos1 (@daytonbroncos1) August 15, 2018

DO IT FOR THE CULTURE & CLASSROOM: So has Cardi B seen this? It’s hanging outside of a classroom! Salute to the teacher who is using cultural influences to inspire her classroom! @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/JfkALVphu5 — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) August 22, 2018

Drake is currently out of the classroom and out on tour with Migos. The “Nice For What” singer had a stop in his hometown of Toronto Tuesday night where be brought out Travis Scott for their track off of ASTROWORLD.