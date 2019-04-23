Vans Teases a 'Harry Potter' Collection Is Coming

Get ready to step into the Wizarding World of footwear

April 23, 2019
Michael Cerio
Harry Potter

Gareth Cattermole / Staff

Categories: 
SCREENSHOTS

Calling all wizards and muggles, Vans has a magical collection coming soon.

On Monday the company announced their upcoming Harry Potter collection, complete with footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Related: Vans Set to Release Shoes Inspired by David Bowie

On their site they have launched a sign-up section, featuring hypnotic designs representing the four houses. Buried in the spiraling patterns are the symbols for Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff.

Earlier this month, Vans released a collaboration with David Bowie. Four exclusive shoes featured designs from four of his most iconic albums. It follows Vans collections featuring Led Zeppelin, Metallica, and Peanuts.

Tags: 
Entertainment
movies
Harry Potter
Vans
shoes

Recent Podcast Audio
Sports Not Sports: The Complete JJ Watt Interview, No One Is Afraid Of The Jazz, Kyle Tries To Make Geoff A Wrestling Fan Again Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: That "Guy" Breakdown, Kyle Tries To Prepare, Geoff Begs For Kawhi and AD To End Up On The Clips Sports Not Sports
Sports Not Sports: Kyle Wants Diehard Fans To Stop Beings Jerks, Spoon Emerges From The Dungeon Sports Not Sports
Sarah Pepper Birth Announcement Mix 96.5 On Demand
SAMUpdog Mix 96.5 On Demand
Sports Not Sports: Geoff Has A Funeral For The AAF, Let's Put All Good Games On During The Day Sports Not Sports
View More Episodes