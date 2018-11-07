Watch Ariana Grande Perform "thank u, next" on 'Ellen'

The new first wives club comes to daytime

November 7, 2018
Michael Cerio
Ariana Grande

Rich Polk / Stringer

The inspiring era of "thank u, next" took it to TV on Wednesday, as Ariana Grande performed the new song on Ellen.

Dressed in white with a wedding reception background, Grande teams with friends Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx for what Ariana calls "first wives club 2018."

Watch as Grande bounces around the stage, almost falling off a chair at one point and giggling her way to recovery through the second verse.

Grande continues moving on in style. "thank u, next" is now available everywhere.

Ariana Grande
Thank U Next
Ellen

