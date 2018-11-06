Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Bring Her "Party For One" To 'The Tonight Show'
The singer is all smiles for her bouncy new bop
November 6, 2018
Carly Rae Jepsen is back on her beat.
The Canadian pop princess returned last week with the infectious, post-breakup anthem "Party For One." The song came with a video full of underwear dancing and a hotel lobby party. It's an empowering piece of pop, and a mesmerizing visual.
It turns out, the song sounds just as good with clothes on, as Jepsen stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night for a performance. The singer was all smiles as she strutted across the stage for the television debut of "Party For One."
