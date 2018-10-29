We All Got Scammed By Justin Bieber’s Burrito

International incident avoided.

Not since NAFTA has all of North America's interests been so intertwined as, the great Justin Bieber Burrito Disaster of 2018. It all started with a tweet, of what seemed to be the "Love Yourself" singer eating a burrito the wrong way. Is there a right way to eat a burrito? A few. Is there a wrong way? Yes. One very wrong way and it appears in this picture.

does....justin bieber not know how... burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe — Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018

The world reacted.

The way Justin Bieber is eating this burrito will haunt me for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/UCZHvD57XF — reilly martin (@reilly_grace) October 25, 2018

justin bieber eating a burrito sideways is why im angry today pic.twitter.com/0dow6LNO02 — cool ghoul (@satansayswassup) October 25, 2018

My new Halloween costume is Justin Bieber eating a sideways burrito in the park pic.twitter.com/ccuItSaUGW — chlotergeist (@chloebryan) October 25, 2018

Just stared at a picture of Justin Bieber eating a burrito from the middle for five minutes. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) October 25, 2018

There he was, eating a burrito like a cheese and salsa harmonica, with complete disregard for its structural integrity and overall good manners. But it turns out, it wasn't Justin Bieber at all. The photo was the a prank by an organization called Yes Theory, and we are left with equal parts relief and anger, with extra guac.

The photo was staged with a Justin Bieber look-a-like in an effort to see if it would go viral. It did. We were had, but we can all sleep easy knowing that nobody eats like that.

Wishing everyone an amazing day — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 24, 2018

Related: Justin Bieber Can’t Vote But Says You Should