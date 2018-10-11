We're Feeling The "Electricity" With Dua Lipa On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

We can't stop the feeling, "feeling so strong"

October 11, 2018
Michael Cerio
Dua Lipa

Everyday, we fall a little bit harder for Dua Lipa.

We were still recovering from her neon-splashed performance at the 2018 American Music Awards, when the singer decided to kick off her shoes and bring the heat to Jimmy Kimmel Live. Wednesday night, the "New Rules" star brought her shimmering, sultry energy to the stage for a live edition of "Electricity" and now we're offically dead for the week.

The barefoot beauty is everything, and "Electricity" continues to be one of our favorites. It's available everywhere.

