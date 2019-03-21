What Can We Expect Now That Cardi B Has Trademarked "Okurrr"?

Plus Madison Beer, Lauren Jauregui, and more give us their best "Okurrr"

March 21, 2019
Michael Cerio
Cardi B Trademarks "Okurrr"

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

According to Page Six, we could soon be wearing "Okurrr" underwear.

Cardi B has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Okurrr”, the Invasion Of Privacy star's catchphrase. According to records obtained, the plan is to put the phrase on clothing like “T-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear", and more interestingly "blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, shirts, sweaters, undergarments.”

Related: SCREENSHOTS: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez to Star in Stripper Scam Movie ‘Hustlers’

Is the world ready for Cardi B "Okurrr" underwear or a fresh blouse in "Bodak Yellow"?

The trademark will also be used for “paper goods, namely paper cups and posters.” Girl could open a whole Target-worth of "Okurrr" merchandise, making the most her trademark and her signature saying. She also has trademarked "Okurr" with two r's in case you try to get cute.

We can't wait to wear it, but in the meantime we know how tough it is to say it. While we are at the GRAMMY Awards, you know the one where Cardi won Best Rap Album, we asked artists like Lauren Jauregui, Madison Beer, and George Clinton to give us their best "Okurrr." Check it out, it's tougher that it sounds. 

Tags: 
Hip hop
Cardi B
Okurrr

Recent Podcast Audio
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
First Time Mom
We get a Baby Pepper health update. Will she need surgery after she's born? First Time Mom
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes