Who Did This to Diddy? Someone Stomped and Destroyed His Wax Figure

A murder at Madame Tussauds

February 19, 2019
Michael Cerio
Diddy

Larry Busacca / Staff

Sean “Diddy” Combs has seen and survived a lot through his decades in the music industry, but his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York is not as lucky.

The life-sized likeness of Combs, aka Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, Puffy, Brother Love, etc - was shoved to the ground by an unnamed suspect over the weekend. While on the ground the figure's head was then stomped and shattered according to police.

Police are still searching for the vandal of the statue which was unveiled in 2009. Sources say the damage could be as much as 300,000 dollars. A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds has explained that the figure will be repaired as soon as possible.

Diddy meanwhile was in Charlotte this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game. No actual Diddy has been harmed. Can't stop. Won't stop.

Tags: 
Hip hop
Diddy
Sean Combs
Puff Daddy
Love

