Mix 96.5 Pet Of The Week - Lola Beauty

Lola Beauty is need of a loving place to call her own. She is dog and kid friendly but has not yet been tested with cats. She is 14 weeks old and about 14 lbs. She is a total love bug and is enjoying her time with her foster family. She is not yet fully house-trained but is doing well. She comes with all age appropriate vaccines and will be spayed and microchipped. Please contact [email protected] if you are interested in making this sweet girl one of the family!

