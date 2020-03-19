Geoff Sheen's Social Distance Binge List
Things Geoff thinks you should watch!
March 19, 2020
We all are spending a little more time inside with social distancing and events being canceled for the foreseeable future, so we want to share with you our "Social Distance Binge List" if you find yourself looking for something to binge.
Here's my list:
1.The Good Place (my wife and I actually both liked it!)
2. Finally, watch every single MCU movie. (Check my Twitter, I did a poll about movie franchises to watch)
3. Simpsons marathon!!!
4. Classic NBA/MLB/NHL/NFL games from the 1980s...most of them are (illegally) on YouTube!
5. Bar Rescue...and then google to see how many of them went out of business anyway (hint: it’s a lot)