SUPPORT VIRTUALLY: 2020 Komen Houston Race for the Cure

2020 KOMEN HOUSTON RACE FOR THE CURE

VIRTUAL RACE DAY PROGRAM

Their mission isn’t canceled, and neither is the MORE THAN PINK Walk®!

It doesn’t matter where you live, you can still walk with us this fall and be MORE THAN PINK.

Our community is strong, and we’ll do everything it takes to not lose the people we love. We’re committed to ensuring vital research and patient care can continue.



Register for the virtual walk on OCT 3rd here bit.ly/3jIhfmL

Here's the schedule of events:

September 25, 2020 - Pink Your Porch for Breast Cancer Awareness! Decorate your porch, door, plant pink flowers or put up pink lights to show support. Capture and share your creation on Facebook and Instagram. Tag @komenhouston and use #komenhouston #pinkfor30 #racewhereyouare. Join our Facebook Group tiny.cc/komenmorethanpink to stay connected.

September 26, 2020 - HOPE CAR PARADE AT CITYCENTRE Brought to you by Midway Foundation 8:00-9:00 AM 800 Town and Country Blvd, Houston, TX 77024 Sign up at komenhopecarparade.eventbrite.com A parade of hope for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer, social distancing style. Decorate your car while we celebrate you!

September 27, 2020 - KNOW YOUR GIRLS DAY Sponsored by Citi Black women in the U.S. are about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. We can change that. Join us by downloading this SIGN, complete, and post to social media. For example: “My girls are….NOT going to take my life”. Tag @komenhouston and use #komenhouston #pinkfor30 #racewhereyouare #knowyourgirls

September 28, 2020 - I RACE FOR... Why do you race? Is it for you, mom, research or hope? Take photos with someone that you know who has been affected by breast cancer. Share the joy on Facebook or Instagram and the photo with the most likes wins! Tag @komenhouston and use #komenhouston #pinkfor30 #racewhereyouare. Join our Facebook Group tiny.cc/komenmorethanpink to stay connected.

September 29, 2020 - TUTU TUESDAY Wear your favorite Pink TuTu. Use the Komen Houston frame on your Facebook profile picture. Share your look on Facebook or Instagram. Tag @komenhouston and use #komenhouston #pinkfor30 #racewhereyouare. Join our Facebook Group tiny.cc/komenmorethanpink to stay connected.

WEBINAR Let's push it! | 5:30-6:30 PM Register here komenletspushit.eventbrite.com It’s Race Week! The time is NOW to recruit more team members and ask your friends and family to support you! Join us to learn unique ideas about how to fundraise in this virtual environment.

September 30, 2020 - CHALK THE WALK Pink out your sidewalk with survivor names, designs, or messages of support and take photos! Share your creation on Facebook or Instagram. Tag @komenhouston and use #komenhouston #pinkfor30 #racewhereyouare. Join our Facebook Group tiny.cc/komenmorethanpink to stay connected.

October 1, 2020 - PINK YOUR PET Dress up your pet in pink and take photos. Share your favorite photo on Facebook or Instagram. Tag @komenhouston and use #komenhouston #pinkfor30 #racewhereyouare. Join our Facebook Group tiny.cc/komenmorethanpink to stay connected.

October 2, 2020 - MORE THAN PINK DAY Put on your best pink attire and post to the Komen Houston More Than Pink Facebook Group! Get creative! Have fun with More Than Pink Day! Share your favorite photo on Facebook or Instagram. Tag @komenhouston and use #komenhouston #pinkfor30 #racewhereyouare. Join our Facebook Group tiny.cc/komenmorethanpink to stay connected.

October 3, 2020 - 2020 KOMEN HOUSTON RACE FOR THE CURE VIRTUAL RACE DAY PROGRAM | 9:00 AM Register here bit.ly/3jIhfmL Join us and watch highlights of the week, announce contest winners, and honor survivors and current breast cancer, patients. Get ready to join the fun and hear from speakers, sponsors, and survivors!