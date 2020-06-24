Safely Get Healthcare for your Children

Are you wondering how to safely get health care for your children? Legacy Community Healthcare’s amazing pediatricians are ready to care for your child. It is important to keep up with childhood vaccinations. At each Legacy clinic, all staff, patients and visitors are screened before entering, and all must wear a mask in the clinic. This helps protect everyone.

Check out Sarah Pepper’s Video with her daughter and see how important it is to keep up to date with your child’s immunizations!

You can schedule an appointment by calling 832-548-5000 or visiting LegacyCommunityHealth.org.