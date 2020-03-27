It's story time with Mix 96.5 and Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Mix 96.5 Houston and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation are joining forces to read aloud to children! Join your favorite Mix 96.5 personalities as they read their book of choice. We even get Dr. Julie Baker Finck, President for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to read a book!

I'm My Own Dog read aloud by Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation President, Dr. Julie Baker Finck

Video of I&#039;m My Own Dog read by Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation President, Dr. Julie Baker Finck

Good Night Texas read aloud by Sarah Pepper from The Morning Mix on Mix 96.5

Video of Good Night Texas read by Sarah Pepper from The Morning Mix on Mix 96.5

Dear Mr. Blueberry read aloud by Chase Murphy from Mix 96.5

Video of Dear Mr. Blueberry read aloud by Chase Murphy from Mix 96.5

The Wonky Donkey read aloud by Jason Cage from Mix 96.5

Video of The Wonky Donkey read aloud by Jason Cage from Mix 96.5

Hola, Jalapeño read aloud by Eli Escobar from Mix 96.5

