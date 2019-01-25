A 10-Year-Old Kid Won A Science Fair By Proving Tom Brady Is A Cheater

January 25, 2019
This is  Ace Davis, a 10-year-old kid from Lexington, Kentucky and his science project has gone viral! 

 

As you can tell he isn't much of a Tom Brady fan and he sought the use of science to prove that deflated balls gave Tom a competitive edge. 

In case you were wondering, he picks the Kansas City Chiefs to win. 

