A 10-Year-Old Kid Won A Science Fair By Proving Tom Brady Is A Cheater
January 25, 2019
This is Ace Davis, a 10-year-old kid from Lexington, Kentucky and his science project has gone viral!
As you can tell he isn't much of a Tom Brady fan and he sought the use of science to prove that deflated balls gave Tom a competitive edge.
In case you were wondering, he picks the Kansas City Chiefs to win.