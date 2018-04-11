10 Year Old Wins At WrestleMania

Every year, the biggest event in professional wrestling is Wrestlemania. And this year, the event was TRULY for all ages.

Going into Sunday’s event, Braun Strowman had inserted himself into a tag team battle royal to determine who would take on the tag team champions at Wrestlemania. He won the battle royal, but he didn’t have a partner!

General Manager Kurt Angle told Strowman that he needed to find a tag team partner or he couldn’t be in the match. Many names were speculated on, but WHO would Braun choose?

At WrestleMania, Braun announced that he would pick a FAN out of the crowd to be his partner. His choice? A 10 year old boy named Nicholas. And together, the two defeated Cesaro and Sheamus (with Strowman doing all of the work) to become tag team champs!

The night after WrestleMania, on Monday Night Raw, Nicholas explained that he could not defend the tag team championship due to his commitments of being in the 4th grade.

