Are you more traditional or more modern when it comes to naming your children?

1. Tesla. 141 babies were named Tesla last year, 130 girls and 11 boys.

2. Isis, 51 girls.

3. Lucifer, 24 boys.

4. Espn, 12 girls and six boys.

5. Moo, seven girls and six boys.

6. Arson, 11 boys.

7. Yoyo, 10 girls.

8. Stalin, seven boys.

9. Abcde, six girls.

10. Slayer, six rockin' boys.