16 Nurses At An Arizona Hospital Are All Pregnant...AT THE SAME TIME.

This is a crazy story you guys! An Arizona hospital is experiencing a baby boom after SIXTEEN NURSES who work for the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz., are pregnant. All at the same time. WHOA!

According to USA Today, most of the women are due between October and January.

"I don’t think we realized just how many of us were pregnant until we started a Facebook group and more people kept adding to it," said Rochelle Sherman, a nurse at Banner who is eight months pregnant.

To honor the 16 upcoming births, Banner Health gave each of the expecting moms onesies that read "Relax! My mom is a Banner nurse!"

USA TODAY