22% Of People Don't Buy Father's Day Gifts Until Father's Day

According to a new survey, 93% of dads say they care about a Father's Day gift more than they let on.

June 14, 2018
Father's Day will never get the same treatment as Mother's Day, but dads across America know that's part of the deal. That doesn't mean dads don't get a little bothered about it though! 

A survey found that dads really do care about Father's Day a lot more than they let on. 93% of them say they really want to get a gift on Sunday even though about half of them won't admit it to their kids. 

And according to a new survey, 22% of people won't buy Father's Day gifts for their dad until Father's Day. 

