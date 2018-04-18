41 Is The Age You Start Becoming An Old Person

According to a new survey, there are 10 ways you can tell it's happening.

April 18, 2018
According to a new survey at The Sun, the average age when you start becoming an old person is 41. You fully make the transition by age 57.  Here are the top 10 signs you're becoming old:

1.  Forgetting people's names.

2.  Losing hair.

3.  Feeling stiff.

4.  Talking a lot about your joints and aches.

5.  Groaning when you bend down.

6.  Not knowing popular music.

7.  Misplacing your keys and glasses.

8.  Getting hairier eyebrows, more nose hairs, and more ear hairs.

9.  Not lifting heavy things because you're worried about your back.

10.  Saying, "Back in my day." 

