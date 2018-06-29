4th Of July In Houston On A Budget

INSIDE THE LOOP

Miller Outdoor Theatre:

The Houston Symphony will be playing a selection of patriotic favorites starting at 8 pm. There will be fireworks following in Hermann Park at 10 pm! Shows at Miller Outdoor are ALWAYS free but if you want a covered seat you will need to go to the box office from 10:30 am – 1 pm.

Children’s Museum of Houston:

You can celebrate the day with Captain America and the Founding Fathers!

There will be firework paint, creating your own Lady Liberty crown, light up superhero masks, and more!

Outside the Loop:

City Centre:

There will be live music and fireworks show at City Centre on the Plaza that will last about 15 minutes and is set to begin at 9:30. The show is free and but you will have to pay to park and that is $10.

Baytown:

Head over to Bicentennial Park. Tuesday, July 3rd, for the Rickey Davis Classic Band. Then on July 4th will see the vendor booths open at 4 pm, there will be live music and fireworks!

Cypress:

Head over to The Boardwalk at Towne Lake and enjoy a free fireworks show starting at 9 pm.

Friendswood:

The day will start at 10 am on July 4th with the Grand Parade taking place on Friendswood Drive. Then it’s the 123rd annual 4th of July Celebration right after the parade will have rides, games, food, and entertainment at Stevenson Park. Chinatown.The fireworks show will be on display at about 9:20 pm.

Katy:

It’s the Katy Freedom Celebration with the Katy Fire Department and the Recreation Department and VFW Park. It will start at 9 am and run til 1 come out for all the fun activities with bounce houses, a dunking station, petting zoo, snow cones, and much more. That night at Typhoon Texas and Katy Mills Mall will have fireworks show starting at 9 pm.

