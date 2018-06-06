66% Of Women Would Rather Marry A Guy With A Dad Bod Than Abs

According to a new survey at PR Newswire, two-thirds of women say they'd rather marry someone with a dad bod than someone with six-pack abs.

83% of women say they think that men with dad bods are more confident, 67% say they're attractive, and 62% take it even further and say they're sexy.

And shockingly, men are cool with the idea of eating whatever they want instead of keeping a super strict diet and constantly working out.

Only 21% of men admit they've got a dad bod but 62% of them say that giving in and having one has improved their lives.