70% Of Us Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Even Though Only 10% Know What It's About

Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow.

70% of us plan to celebrate in one way or another. But only 10% of us know WHY we're celebrating. According to the National Today, 1,000 Americans were asked what Cinco de Mayo is all about. There were five possible answers to choose:

39% said it's Mexican Independence Day (wrong!)

26% said it's just a general celebration of Mexican-American culture (nope)

13% said it's all about drinking (come on, really?)

13% admitted they just had no idea (we appreciate their honesty)

Only 10% said it's the anniversary of Mexico's victory over France, which is the right answer. The Battle of Pueblahappened on May 5th, 1862.

Fun fact for you to share at the office: Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on September 16th.