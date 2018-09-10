95 Second News: The Texans Lost Their First Game; Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To Mac Miller

**Well it wasn’t the outcome that Houston Texans fans wanted for the season opener yesterday, after the team fell to the New England Patriots 27-20.



Deshaun Watson fumbled a handoff on Houston's first offensive play. Watson, who missed the final nine games last season with a torn right ACL, completed 17 of 35 passes for 176 yards, one score and one interception.

Up next: the Texans visit Tennessee Sunday for an early AFC South showdown.

But there is still some good news after yesterday's game...you get a free taco.

You know what ✌️ #Texans touchdowns mean.



Free Monster Taco tomorrow from @JackBox - you in? pic.twitter.com/bkW92b30ol — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 10, 2018

**Rapper and producer Mac Miller passed away on Friday, September 7. He was 26.

The Los Angeles Police Department said authorities responded to the rapper’s home in the San Fernando Valley area just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, he died from an apparent overdose.

Miller’s family remembered him as a “bright light in this world” in a statement released on Friday evening. Mac's ex girlfriend Ariana Grande reacted to news of his death by posting a sweet black-and-white photo of the rapper on Instagram.

The photo shows the producer sitting on the grass and looking up at someone wearing sneakers, possibly Grande herself. She turned off comments on the post after people shared rude thoughts and comments. The couple dated for almost two years and ended their relationship earlier this year.

**Serena Williams will be fined $17,000 for 3 separate code violations during the US Open tennis tournament's final.

-$4,000 for a coaching violation, -$3,000 for smashing her racquet, and -$10,000 for verbal abuse towards the umpire.

As we reported ... Serena was penalized several times during Saturday's match against Naomi Osaka. Williams approached the umpire and heavily disputed the violation, saying she'd rather lose than cheat. Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, did admit to coaching after the match, but said he didn't think Serena was paying attention to him.

Osaka received her trophy to a chorus of boos from the crowd ... and Williams was obviously upset during the press conference after the match ... saying she felt that she was only penalized because she was a woman. The fines will come out of Serena's tournament winnings ... $1.85 MILLION.

TMZ

**Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were involved in an altercation Friday night that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party and left Cardi B with a mark on her head.



A witnessed to the incident said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervened.



Cardi B reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj. Another video shows the platinum rapper being escorted out of the event by security.



Cardi B was seen leaving the party with what appeared to be a bump on her head. She was barefoot. She and Minaj have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the last year.

**According to a new study, the age when men start dressing right for their age is . . . never.

The researchers studied men between 58 and 85 years old, and they found that most of them never had a moment where they looked in the mirror and realized they were dressing too young.

In fact, most of them refused to believe that things like hoodies, tennis shoes, and skinny jeans didn't look right on them at their age.

This study didn't include women, but other studies have shown women are different . . . they DO hit points where they decide they should start dressing differently.

**According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 2,300 Americans went to the emergency room last year because of PIZZA.

Here are the four main types of pizza injuries . . .

1. Bad cuts that happened when you're cutting it.

2. Burns.

3. Falling while you're making it.

4. Falling while you're picking it up from a restaurant.

The report also put a special focus on one 58-year-old guy, who went to the emergency room after he fell out of his bed reaching for some pizza.

**The horror movie "The Nun" easily won the box office this weekend. The movie raked in $53.5 million . . . more than three times as much as the runner-up, "Crazy Rich Asians".

"The Nun's" take was also enough to be the best opening of any movie in the "Conjuring" series. Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "The Nun", $53.5 million.

2. "Crazy Rich Asians", $13.6 million. Up to $136.2 million in its 4th week.

3. NEW: "Peppermint", $13.3 million.

4. "The Meg", $6 million. Up to $131.6 million in its 5th week.

5. John Cho's "Searching", $4.5 million. Up to $14.3 million in its 3rd week

**When "Project Runway" returns to Bravo, it'll do so without HEIDI KLUM and TIM GUNN. They're moving over to Amazon to develop, produce, and star in a new fashion reality show.

"Runway" is heading into its 17th season, and it'll be the first without Tim and Heidi. The show aired on Bravo for its first five seasons, then moved to Lifetime for 11 more, before moving back to Bravo.

Sources say Tim and Heidi were making bank at Lifetime, and couldn't get the money they wanted to return to Bravo.

**If Blake Shelton was given a choice between a healthy dinner prepared for grownup-type people, or a tasty meal made for kids . . . he’s gonna take the second one.

Blake admitted in a new magazine interview a few things that would make up a perfect day for him. One is hunting, and another would be GWEN STEFANI cooking for the family.

He said quote, "But I eat terribly. She'll make this big dinner . . . a piece of salmon and a salad for us. And then there are her three little boys, and so there's macaroni and cheese and all those other things for them.

"I'll look at her plate and she'll have the salmon and salad, and I'll look at my plate and it's all the [stuff> she made for the boys . . . chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, those little pretzel bread rolls. I've got to get better at that one of these days."

**Dunkin’ Donuts might be looking to change its name to just “Dunkin’.”

The food website Delish reports that a name change now seems likely because as of last month, 30 of the Massachusetts-based company’s locations across Boston and one in NYC were seen displaying only “Dunkin'” on their signs.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement, “Dunkin’ Donuts has been testing signage in a few locations across the country that refers to the brand simply as ‘Dunkin’. We do not plan to make any decisions regarding the branding until later this year.”