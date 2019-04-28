96 Second New: 'Avengers: Endgame' Passes $1.2 Billion Mark; Shannen Doherty Signs On For '90210' Reboot

**The universe belongs to Marvel. "Avengers: Endgame" shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally, reaching a new pinnacle in the blockbuster era that the comic-book studio has come to dominate.



The "Avengers" finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that "Endgame" blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by "Avengers: Infinity War" when it narrowly surpassed "The Force Awakens."



"Endgame" was just as enormous overseas. Worldwide, it obliterated the previous record of $640.5 million, also set by "Infinity War." ("Infinity War" didn't open in China, the world's second largest movie market, until two weeks after its debut.) "Endgame" set a new weekend record in China, too, where it made $330.5 million.



In one fell swoop, "Endgame" has already made more than movies like "Skyfall," ''Aquaman" and "The Dark Knight Rises" grossed in their entire runs, not accounting for inflation.

No other new wide release dared to open against "Endgame." The guessing game will now shift to just how much higher "Endgame" can go. Given its start, it's likely to rival the top three worldwide grossers: "The Force Awakens" ($2.068 billion in 2015), "Titanic ($2.187 billion in 1997) and "Avatar" ($2.788 in 2009).

**Kylie Jenner made a very public gesture toward boyfriend Travis Scott in anticipation of his 28th birthday.

Fans spotted a Jenner-centric billboard in Los Angeles on Friday, April 26. The ad features a close-up photo of the couple’s daughter Stormi, 14 months, as well as a pic of the mother-daughter duo posing together. “Happy birthday daddy,” the massive display of affection reads. “Love, Mommy & Stormi xo.”

Scott will celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, April 30. The family has already been marking the occasion for days, though. Jenner, 21, threw the rapper an early Avengers-themed party on Thursday, April 25. The Grammy nominee, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Stormi dressed up as Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Thor, respectively.

**Shannen Doherty, who portrayed the lead female character Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, will appear in Fox’s reboot of the series, the network announced on Friday, April 26. The series will be titled BH90210.

Fox announced the new series in February, which will bring back original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling; Each will play a heightened version of themselves. Here is the series description:

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

The series is set to premiere this summer on Fox.

**Whataburger is partnering with the Northwest Baseball Association and will be hosting a one-of-a-kind jalapeño-eating contest on Monday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be held at the location on 12424 Tomball Parkway near Antoine Drive. Coaches from the association will compete against one another to see who can eat the most jalapeños in 60 seconds.

"Jalapeños are a signature topping at Whataburger, and we're thrilled to spice things up with a fair, spirited competition between the coaches from the Northwest Baseball Association," said Whataburger Director of Operations Kirby Mynier. "We wish the coaches the best of luck in this brief, yet intense, contest and we'll be ready to serve them with a large, cold beverage as soon as it's over!"

The event will also feature family-friendly activities, including a face painter and special Whataburger giveaways to the first 100 guests.

**Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took a trip to Texas Saturday and spent time with Waco's own Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Chip posted a picture of the two couples posing together on Instagram with the caption, "What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!"

Houston Texan JJ Watt also shared his excitement and left comment on the picture, which has gained more than 600,000 likes, and said 'Strong crew!'

**Your drive into downtown Houston on the weekends will be a little easier this summer, if you're coming from The Woodlands.



METRO Houston will open the I-45 North Freeway HOV/HOT lanes to inbound traffic on Saturdays and Sundays starting in May. The move is meant to ease congestion for those of you headed to Astros games, a show in the Theatre District, or any downtown activities.



The summer program, providing free trips on the I-45 North Freeway HOV lane, begins Saturday, May 4 and lasts through July 28. Each Saturday and Sunday, the I-45 HOV lane will be open, inbound only, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each weekend day.



There is no minimum occupancy required. However, towed trailers and trucks over one-ton are not allowed.

**Taylor Swift is doing what she does best.

The 29-year-old singer's newest single, "ME!," smashed multiple YouTube records. Swift now holds the all-time leading female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on YouTube. The video, featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, is also the biggest 24-hour debut for any Taylor Swift video.

Swift is the only solo artist to have two videos in YouTube's top 24-hour debuts (the first is "Look What You Made Me Do"). "ME!" has gained more likes in its first 24 hours than any other video from the singer.

BTS' "Boy With Luv" became the most-viewed music video within 24 hours on YouTube earlier this month.

**Megan Fox has filed to dismiss her divorce case against husband Brian Austin Green.

The 32-year-old actress requested the dismissal on Thursday, ET confirms. The news comes nearly three years after Fox and Green reconciled. She filed for divorce in August 2015, five years after they married in 2010.

The two had been a couple for 11 years before their surprising 2015 split. Before then, their relationship has had its fair share of drama, with Fox previously calling off her three-year engagement to the actor in February 2009, after Green proposed in 2006. He re-proposed to Fox in 2010, less than a month before they got married in Hawaii. The pair first met in 2004, when they both appeared on an episode of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith.​

