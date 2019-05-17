96 Second News: 10 Million People WIll SKip Work After 'Game Of Thrones' Finale; JJ Watt And Brothers' New TV Show

**This Sunday is the big "Game of Thrones" series finale . . . and Monday is a federal holiday. Not really, but don't be surprised if you're short-handed at work.

Because according to a new poll, 10.7 MILLION people are gonna skip work, either by calling in sick or using a last-minute vacation day.

But the big question remains: Will those who watch Sunday's finale be satisfied . . . or OUTRAGED?

The petition to redo Season 8 with COMPETENT WRITERS passed 700,000 signatures last night . . . and now they're shooting for a MILLION.

PEOPLE

**JJ Watt and his brothers TJ and Derek have a new show set to premiere on FOX in 2020 called “Ultimate Tag”.

“It's simple and complicated all at the same time,” JJ says. “It's simple because there's one rule: don't get caught. We've all played tag before, we know what it’s like. It's complicated because we have professional taggers who are unbelievable athletes chasing after our competitor and all different wild situations. There’s steel cages 30 feet in the air, and you’re try not to get caught there. There's obstacles and things on the ground. It's this high-octane, crazy intense game of tag. It’s just a grown up version of what you did as a kid.”

The NFL superstar brothers will be hosting the show.

“We are the hosts. Thank gosh, we aren’t chasing people, because we've seen these professional taggers – and I mean I've been in the NFL, I’ve seen a lot of incredible athletes – these people can do some unbelievable things,” JJ says. “We wouldn’t last very long.”

FOX 26

**In the quest for the cleanest restroom along the highway, there could be only one winner. The winner shouldn't come as a surprise to Texans and those who adore beaver nuggets and the massive selection of meals and snacks.

Buc-ees, the Texas-based gas station, was the nation's highest-rated gas station in a survey conducted by GasBuddy for the second year in a row. Buc-ees also secured the title as best gas station in Texas.

ABC 13

**The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.

The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour kicks off in Chicago in June. The tour, that was originally scheduled to take the stage in Houston in April, is now scheduled for a Bayou City stop on July 27.

All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there's a new date in New Orleans.

ABC 13

**Could the DINING ROOM TABLE go extinct in our lifetimes?

According to a new survey, three-quarters of us grew up eating dinner basically every night at the dining room table . . . now that's down to 48%. Yes, the majority of people DON'T eat dinner at the dining room table.

So where ARE we eating? 30% of people say the couch . . . only 12% of people ate on the couch growing up. And 17% say they eat in a bedroom . . . only 6% of people did that growing up.

The survey also found 20% of people cook every single day, and 50% cook at least four times a week.

**Taco Bell just announced it's opening a new LUXURY HOTEL this summer. That's right. A luxury hotel.

It's called The Bell, and it's going to open in Palm Springs, California for a limited time starting on August 9th.

So what will they have at a Taco Bell hotel? Lots of Taco Bell food, including test items you can't get anywhere else . . . a gift shop with Taco Bell merchandise . . . and a SALON that will do, quote, "Taco Bell-inspired" nail art, haircuts, and braids.

There's no word on how much the rooms will cost. Or how much those Taco Bell-inspired beauty services will cost either.

If you're interested in going to the Taco Bell hotel, reservations are going to open up next month and they're probably going to go quickly.

THRILLIST

**The "Saw" franchise “ended” years ago, which of course means it's time for a reboot, and who better to give us one than…CHRIS ROCK?

He came up with the idea for the new flick, and he's producing it, too. He says, quote, "I've been a fan of 'Saw' since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place."

One of the other producers adds, quote, "When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in."

DEADLINE

**New in Theaters: "John Wick 3" and "A Dog's Journey"

1. "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (R)

At the end of the last movie, Keanu Reeves is on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head and every assassin in New York after him. Halle Berry joins the cast, Asia Kate Dillon from "Orange is the New Black", Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne and Anjelica Huston are also in it.

2. "The Sun Is Also a Star" (PG-13)

Yara Shahidi from "Grown-ish" and Charles Melton from "Riverdale" play star-crossed lovers who meet and fall in love on the last day before she and her family are scheduled to be deported back to Jamaica. You know him as Reggie on "Riverdale".

3. "A Dog's Journey" (PG)

Dennis Quaid's dog Bailey from "A Dog's Purpose" makes a death bed promise to protect Quaid's granddaughter CJ and then spends multiple lifetimes coming back to find her. Josh Gad is the voice of Bailey and Kathryn Prescott is CJ.

**BILL MURRAY met MILEY CYRUS when she did his "A Very Murray Christmas" special, and ended up just loving the girl. But Miley may have to move over, because there's a new pop minx in Bill's life: SELENA GOMEZ.

Bill and Selena are at Cannes promoting their new zombie flick "The Dead Don't Die", and Bill said, quote, "I really like her. She's unusually bright. She's kind and she's natural.

"I'm always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like. Like Miley Cyrus. I dig that chick."

He added, quote, "They're really their own people. They have enormous followings, and they are sort of singing their own songs. Which is cool."

**There have been rumors about ROBERT PATTINSON possibly being the next Batman for months . . . and now, he's reportedly the FRONTRUNNER for the gig.

The "Hollywood Reporter" says Robert is a "top contender," but it's unclear if there's an offer on the table. It's also unclear who else is on the short list.

Other rumored contenders have included Armie Hammer, Nicholas Hoult, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The movie is set to hit theaters in June of 2021.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER