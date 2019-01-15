96 Second News: $12.5 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Houston; Selena Gomez Returns To Social Media

**Someone in northwest Houston is starting their week millions of dollars richer!

A $12.5 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lotto Texas drawing held last Saturday Jan. 12 was purchased in Houston. The lucky winner bought their ticket at Everyday, located at 3301 Pinemont Drive.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (8-11-22-24-30-49). The winner won't receive all $12.5 million because they chose the cash value option when they purchased the ticket. The winner will instead receive just over $8.5 million.

The prize has not yet been claimed, but the winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the money.

ABC 13

**Selena Gomez got back on Instagram yesterday, for the first time since September. And it sounds like she's in a good place.

She posted some pictures of herself and said, quote, "It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support.

"Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.

"Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

**Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she’s expecting her fourth child with her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate. Kim, 38, shared the news during the Monday, January 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was joined by sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian!

“We do [have a due date>,” Kim revealed, adding that the baby will arrive “sometime soon.” When she said that she was having a boy, her sisters were shocked she was announcing the news.

“Well, it’s out there. … I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told, because I never get drunk.”

Us Weekly broke the news on January 2 that the couple’s surrogate is pregnant with a baby boy that is due to arrive “in very early May.”

US WEEKLY

**HEB was recently named America’s fourth favorite grocery store, according to customer data science company Dunnhumby.

The January 2019 report surveyed about 7,000 U.S. households online to compare 56 different chains from around the country. Trader Joe's ranked first for the second year in a row, "a prime example of a retailer making trade-offs in order to deliver superior Value," according to the report. Costco was second and Amazon was third. H-E-B was the first traditional grocer on the list.

"H-E-B is incredibly proud of our Partners who focus every day on showing our customers Texas hospitality, both in store and online," a spokeswoman said in an email.

It earned its high ranking because of well-placed product selection, solid customer service and value perception, according to the report.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Is it possible that we've been missing out on a hidden feature of McDonald's French fry boxes for our entire lives?

Someone on Twitter just posted that the cardboard flap on the top of the box has an actual functional purpose. You're supposed to fold it back . . . and use it as a place to put your ketchup.

So is that the ACTUAL secret, built-in purpose for it . . . or is this just someone's most recent hack? As of now, McDonald's hasn't weighed in, so we don't know . . . but we DO know that the trick really does work.

DELISH

Someone Discovered The Real Purpose For The McDonald's French Fry Box Flap And People Are Conflicted

**The average American now spends two hours a day reading . . . but only if you count the stuff we read online.

In a new survey, 2,000 people were asked to name the top ways they WASTE time…

1. Scrolling through social media. 49% of people said they waste a significant amount of time doing it.

2. Using apps or games on your phone or tablet, 30%.

3. Watching TV, 29%.

4. Sitting in traffic, 28%.

5. Constantly checking your phone, 26%.

SWNS

**Krispy Kreme has always been pretty generous when it comes to its rewards members. It's one of those chains that offers freebies to customers just for signing up for their loyalty programs.

Customers that sign up have always received a free doughnut, but now the chain is doubling down on this automatic reward by offering even more.

Starting today, new rewards members will be treated to a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts.

To get the 12 freebies, you first need to sign up for Krispy Kreme's rewards program. Once you've done that, you'll need to purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price from a Krispy Kreme store location near you. Then, the chain will throw in the other dozen for free.

This offer will be available to anyone who signs up for the program between now and January 27. Those two weeks also happens to be the same period that Krispy Kreme is stocking its brand new Chocolate Glaze Collection.

REFINERY 29

**If you're the thief who broke into HUGH GRANT's car on Sunday night, he has a message for you. He Tweeted, quote, "In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script.

"[It had> many weeks-worth of notes and ideas . . . and perhaps my children's medical cards." He also included the address of his production company.

There aren't any leads from Hugh's followers, who have mostly responded with surprise that Hugh is apparently still acting . . . and offering amusing tips while referencing his older movies.

In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children's medical cards.

**Would You Pay $16,000 for Some of Marilyn Monroe's Hair?

People are still infatuated with MARILYN MONROE . . . but is anyone infatuated enough to spend $16,500 on a 60-year-old clump of her hair?

That's the asking price for about 35 strands of Marilyn's hair. It's from the collection of Kenneth Battelle, who was her hairdresser from 1958 to 1962.

The hair comes in a glass frame, along with a framed photo of Marilyn. It's dated June 14th, 1959. Apparently, Battelle made a bunch of these and gave them out as gifts to his friends.

TMZ