96 Second News: The 2019 Rodeo Entertainment Lineup Announced Tonight; Kim K. Expecting Baby #4 Via Surrogate

**If you’re hoping to meet someone new in 2019, mark your calendars for this Sunday, Jan. 6. That’s the first Sunday after the new year — and each year, that Sunday is the day when dating sites say they see a peak in new singles logging on and looking for dates. Dating apps say the first Sunday of the year is consistently the most trafficked day and predicts there will be a 69% spike in new singles coming to the app this year, and that over 1.5 million messages will be sent.

A spokesperson for the dating site PlentyofFish, said that the first Sunday may be the best day of the year to find love online. Why is this day so popular? For one, Sundays are a particularly popular day for online dating. A spokesperson for Match tells Moneyish that may be due to “people actually having time to sit down and catch up on their lives on Sunday” and that Sundays are “a great way to plan the week ahead when it comes to potential dates.”

Plus, “the start of a fresh year symbolizes new beginnings, and singles may be feeling particularly excited and hopeful about the future,” MacLean says. “Also, after spending the holidays solo and/or with family, and being asked the dreaded question, ‘Why don’t you have a partner yet?’, many singles start off the year armed with a resolution to find love.”

**Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are about to have another little Kardashian to keep up with.

Less than a year after the birth of their third child, the superstars have another baby on the way, according to People. The magazine reported the news on Wednesday morning, adding that this will be their second child to be born via surrogate.

The baby will join big siblings North (born 2013), Saint (born 2015) and Chicago (born in Jan. 2018 via surrogate).

**People are taking Bird Box reactions to another level, and Netflix is urging them to pull back.

The Sandra Bullock-starring thriller has become a social media sensation since its Dec 21 release, with viewers sharing hilarious memes about being blindfolded to avoid certain situations. The film, however, has since inspired the #BirdBoxChallenge, which features people trying to do daily -- and sometimes harmful -- tasks while their eyes are covered.

While some people have been attempting to do regular chores around their homes, others have taken riskier moves such as running into traffic on a busy street or having their children run into walls. These actions inspired Netflix to release a statement on Wednesday, urging people not to put themselves in danger with the viral challenge.

"Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," the company's official Twitter posted. "We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

In Bird Box, Bullock plays a mother of two children desperately trying to survive in a world overrun with monsters who can kill you just by being seen. The trio wander blindfolded through deadly terrain, struggling to find safety or shelter while facing danger at every turn. Last week, the streaming service revealed that the drama became Netflix's most-watched film over the course of seven days.

**Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley have called it quits once again, a source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” the source reveals. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The source adds, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

The news comes shortly after the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, wiped all traces of Harley, 31, from his Instagram page. He deleted photos of them together and unfollowed her on the app.

**You can still eat Chipotle with your New Year's dieting resolutions, thanks to their new Lifestyle Bowls. The four new bowls cater to those on a keto, paleo, or high-protein diet, or to those simply seeking healthier dining options in general.



"Nobody wants to hear about your New Year's resolutions. And with our new menu shortcuts nobody will have to," the restaurant chain said in a tweet announcing the new menu options. Chipotle describes these new selections as, "ready-to-eat bowls that fit your lifestyle." Here they are:



KETO SALAD BOWL

Braised and hand-shredded carnitas, red salsa, pasture-raised shredded cheese, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.



PALEO SALAD BOWL

Braised and hand-shredded barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.



WHOLE30 SALAD BOWL

Braised and hand-shredded carnitas, grilled fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and hand-mashed guacamole on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce.



DOUBLE PROTEIN SALAD BOWL

A full serving of grilled adobo chicken and a second serving of grilled steak with black beans, red salsa, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and white rice.

**A new Oreo flavor is in stores now, filled with enough dark chocolate decadence to break your New Year's resolutions.

Nabisco released the Dark Chocolate Oreos on Wednesday.

The company says the new cookie will help fans "embrace these colder, darker days."

And unlike recent Oreo releases, this one won't be limited edition. It will be available year-round.

