96 Second News: A '90210' Reunion Is Happening; Will Smith's Got A New Facebook Show

**Six original "90210" cast members are returning for a revival . . . with a twist. They'll be playing "heightened" versions of themselves trying to get a revival off the ground.

It'll be a six-episode limited series airing on Fox this summer. The official synopsis says, quote, "Getting [the revival] going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself.

"What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast . . . whom the whole world watched grow up together . . . attempts to continue from where they left off?"

Most of the main cast is back: Jason Priestley (Brandon), Jennie Garth (Kelly), Ian Ziering (Steve), Gabrielle Carteris(Andrea), Brian Austin Green (David), and Tori Spelling (Donna).

There's no word if Luke Perry (Dylan) or Shannen Doherty (Brenda) will be involved.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER



**If you can't get Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscars performance out of your head, you've got another chance to catch the stars perform "Shallow" on the big screen.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday that a special encore edition of "A Star is Born" featuring 12 minutes of new footage will hit theaters for a week. The extended cut includes longer performances of "Black Eyes," "Alibi" and the a capella version of "Shallow" as well as new footage of "Too Far Gone," "Is That Alright?" and "Clover."

The limited engagement begins Friday, March 1, at theaters in the United States and Canada

ABC 13

**JADA PINKETT SMITH has been having great success with her Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk", and now WILL has a Facebook show of his own.

It's called "Will Smith's Bucket List", and it's got him traveling the world, taking part in crazy challenges, like swimming with sharks, appearing in a Bollywood movie, and doing standup with DAVE CHAPPELLE.

It's a six-episode series, and the first episode hit the web yesterday. It's got him skydiving with Jada in Dubai. A new episode will appear every week.

VARIETY

**Cadbury Is Hiring a Chocolate Taster, and Anyone Can Apply

If you're going to eat two pounds of chocolate every day, might as well get paid for it.

Cadbury just put up a job posting for a new CHOCOLATE TASTE TESTER. If you get it, you'll spend around eight hours a week, at $14-an-hour, trying chocolates at their headquarters in Wokingham, England. And no, I don't think they'll pay for relocation expenses.

NEW YORK POST

**A New Hoodie Has a Built-In Pocket to Hold a Warm Slice of Pizza

A product called the Pizza Pocket Hoodie just went up on Kickstarter. It's a hooded sweatshirt with a big, insulated, triangular pocket on the front . . . that's perfect for storing a warm slice of pizza. You know, so you can eat it on the go.

If you're interested, you can pledge $55 to pre-order one. If they hit their goal of $5,000, the hoodies are set to ship in June.

FOOD AND WINE

**How much does a more traditional date cost in 2019? A new study looked at 50 cities, and the answer is somewhere between $88 and $156.

Researchers looked at how much it costs for two people to go out for dinner . . . see a movie . . . and have one drink each at the end of the night. And since you're drinking, they also factored in the price of an Uber or Lyft.

Out of the 50 cities they looked at, the most expensive place to date is New York. And Oklahoma City is the cheapest.

The five most expensive cities are New York, $156 per date . . . San Francisco, $145 . . . San Jose, $142 . . . Seattle, $137 . . . and Miami, $127.

The five cheapest are Oklahoma City, $88 . . . Milwaukee, $95 . . . Richmond, Virginia, $98 . . . Cincinnati, $99 . . . and Charlotte, also $99.

THE BLACK TUX

**Everyone knows TAYLOR SWIFT writes songs about her exes to get over a break-up. But she also listens to other people's music to get past it.

In an essay for the British edition of "Elle" magazine for which she’s on the cover, Taylor said, quote, "I'm convinced that 'You Learn' by Alanis Morissette, 'Put Your Records On' by Corinne Bailey Rae, and 'Why' by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad breakups or let downs."

Other songs have also helped her get through various stages of her life.

She said, quote, "When I hear 'How to Save a Life' by The Fray, 'Breathe (2AM)' by Anna Nalick or 'The Story' by Brandi Carlile, I immediately flash back to being 17 and on tour for months on end.

"When I'd get a day at home in between long stretches on the road sharing a van with my band and crew, I'd spend my rare nights off painting alone with candles lit in my room . . . just being alone with those songs."

EONLINE

**If you're into '90s R&B and Hip-Hop, you NEED to buy tickets to HAMMER'S HOUSE PARTY TOUR. It's one of those nostalgia tours that are so popular these days, and it's LOADED.

The headliner is MC Hammer, and he's bringing serious firepower with him . . . like Sir Mix-A-Lot, En Vogue, Kid 'n Play, Sisqo, Doug E. Fresh, Tone Loc, Montell Jordan . . .Tag Team, Rob Base, Young MC, DJ Kool, Biz Markie, Coolio, 2 Live Crew, and . . . get this . . . THE FUNKY BUNCH!!! (without Mark Mark though, boooooo)

Hammer is playing every gig, but the rest of the acts will vary from show to show. The tour kicks off April 6th in Tallahassee.

Houston’s date will be August 3 at The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Doug E Fresh, Kid n Play, Rob Base, Tone Loc)

**The fast-growing, Chinese-owned video sharing network TikTok agreed to pay a $5.7 million fine to US authorities to settle charges that the app illegally collected personal information from children.

The Federal Trade Commission said the penalty by the social network, which had been previously known to us as Musical.ly, was the largest ever in a children's privacy investigation.

The app, which was almost like an Instagram for kids, failed to obtain parental consent from its underage users as required by the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, officials said.

"The operators of Musical.ly -- now known as TikTok -- knew many children were using the app, but they still failed to seek parental consent before collecting names, email addresses, and other personal information from users under the age of 13," said FTC chairman Joe Simons.

SOURCE