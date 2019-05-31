96 Second News: Adam Levine Left A Huge Paycheck At 'The Voice'; Lil Nas X Performs At Elementary School

**If there's a secret reason why Adam Levine quit "The Voice" last week . . . there's still no indication what it would be. But one thing is clear: He left a LOT of money on the table.

Adam had previously signed on for two more seasons, and according to the "Hollywood Reporter", he'd been making "north of $14 million" per season, so he walked away from almost $30 MILLION, if not more.

Keep in mind: "The Voice" has two seasons a year, so that's $30 million in 12 months. That said, Adam is NOT poor. He's been cashing "Voice" paychecks for almost a decade now, and is reportedly worth $120 million.

For what it's worth, the "Hollywood Reporter" said that Adam had been getting restless for a while now, and that two seasons a year for eight years has been a HUGE time commitment . . . so maybe he did just decide to move on.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**Last week, the principal of Lander Elementary School in Mayfield, Ohio Tweeted out a video of the kids at her school performing "Old Town Road" by LIL NAS X.

She captioned it, quote, "I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating . . . together!!"

Lil Nas X saw it, and Tweeted back, quote, "When [do> they want a free show?"

And he didn't waste any time making it happen. He surprised the kids on Wednesday, and the photos and videos hit the Internet yesterday. The kids were HYPED to see him, and they sang THE ENTIRE SONG right along with him.

-- We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. -- pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

**The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night . . . and it's worth noting that Toronto is now 3-0 against Golden State this season.

Everyone talks about Kawhi Leonard, but Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 32 points for the Raptors. That's the most points in a Finals debut since Kevin Durant scored 36 in his first Finals game in 2012.

Speaking of Durant, the Warriors will reportedly be without him again in Game 2 on Sunday . . . and there's no guarantee that he's able to make it back at all. He's been out three weeks with a calf strain, and has yet to return to practice.

This is the Warriors' fifth straight Finals appearance, and the Raptors’ first.

**Mountain Dew just rolled out a new flavor called Mountain Dew Liberty Brew. And it's a soda that honors the 50 states of America by combining 50 FLAVORS into one.

And somehow, it turned out bright blue.

It's not clear what the 50 flavors actually ARE . . . and Mountain Dew isn't saying . . . but it's probably a lot of different fruits based on the reviews.

The drink started showing up in stores over Memorial Day weekend, and people who tried it said it tastes like grape, berries, and tropical fruits mixed together.

BEST PRODUCTS

**AMC Theatres announced it will have a "Toy Story" movie marathon on June 20, a day before the release date of "Toy Story 4."

"We're getting the crew back together! Join us for the Toy Story Movie Marathon (at select locations)," the movie theater chain said on its Facebook page.

The marathon will feature all four films. It went on to say that viewers will get an oversized collectible card set, a Woody pin and $5 cameo combo.

ABC 13

**Reese Witherspoon is Working on "Legally Blonde 3"

Just so we're caught up here . . . "Legally Blonde 3" IS happening. And it's actually in the works already.

Reese told "Entertainment Tonight", quote, "[We have> a script, but we haven't shot anything."

As for where she wants to take Elle Woods, she said, quote, "She's a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero's journey like she does in the first movie, and I'm having a great time working on it."

ET ONLINE



**New in Theaters:

1. "Rocketman" (R)

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John and he does all of his own singing in the movie. Jamie Bell plays Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden is Elton's manager, and Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elton's mom.

2. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (PG-13)

Charles Dance from "Game of Thrones" kidnaps a scientist who's developed a device to communicate with monsters like Mothra and Rodan. But when their experiments wake up King Ghidorah, they need Godzilla to stop him and the other monsters. Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown from ‘Stranger Things,’ Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are also in it.

3. "Ma" (R)

Octavia Spencer stars in this horror thriller about a lonely woman who buys a group of teenagers some booze and lets them party at her house. Then things start getting crazy as she becomes violently obsessive and possessive of them.

**MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR was asked if he'd ever consider a "Saved By the Bell" revival . . . a question he gets asked A LOT . . . and he started off by saying that he's NOT interested in reboots. Personally. BUT . . . he'd be willing to hear the pitch.

He said, quote, "If it was a good product that I thought wouldn't tarnish the original product, yeah, I'm open to hearing anything."

The problem is that any revival would face the issue of whether or not to invite Screech back. DUSTIN DIAMOND has been a bit of a mess over the last decade, including putting out that scandalous "Behind the Bell" book.

We'll probably hear a lot about "Saved By the Bell" this summer . . . because the 30th anniversary of its premiere is in August.

E! ONLINE

**Aside from her hosting duties on American Idol, Katy Perry has been hard at work to bring us some new music!

Katy is back, and she’s got with an all-new vibe. She just released her new song, "Never Really Over," marking her first solo track in two years. The accompanying music video also dropped via YouTube Music late last night.

“Never Really Over,” which is co-produced by Perry’s “365” collaborator Zedd, serves as the lead single from the Grammy nominee’s forthcoming sixth studio album.

US WEEKLY