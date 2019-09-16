96 Second News: Adele Is Officially Getting Divorced

**Adele is officially calling it quits on her marriage to Simon Konecki.

The singer, 31, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, 45, on Thursday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

The filing comes five months after she and Konecki, who share 6-year-old son Angelo, announced in a joint statement that they had split following seven years together.

A representative for Adele had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

**Beyonce is giving fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album "The Lion King: The Gift" in a new ABC special.

"Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift" features candid footage and interviews detailing the hard work and passion that went into "The Lion King: The Gift," the singer's love letter to Africa and musical ode to Disney's "The Lion King."

The hourlong special, which airs tonight, will take viewers through Beyonce's creative process as she curated the album. It shows how she collaborated with artists and producers to create new music inspired by African influences.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter wrote, directed and produced the special. Her long-time collaborator Ed Burke co-directed, and Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams served as executive producers.

"Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift" airs Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 p.m. ET | PT, 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

**Jesse McCartney is officially off the market!

According to People Magazine, the singer, 32, is engaged to longtime girlfriend and actress, Peterson, after popping the question Friday.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple was dining with friends at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Los Angeles on Friday when the singer proposed.

“The couple was with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee,” the source says. “The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes!”

**It's National Guacamole Day. I knew we were obsessed with it, but THIS obsessed?

A new survey asked people what they'd rather do: Give up guacamole for a full year, or swim in shark-infested waters for one minute. And one in five people would risk the sharks.

49% of people said they'd give up guacamole for a year . . . 21% said they'd swim with sharks . . . and the remaining 30% said they weren't sure.

31% of people also said they'd swim with sharks to get FREE guacamole for a year. 39% would listen to nails on a chalkboard for 30 minutes . . . 36% would give up HALF their vacation time . . . and 38% would shave their head for a year's worth of guac.

**Just weeks after her announcing her split from her husband, ZOOEY DESCHANEL is dating JONATHAN SCOTT from the HGTV series "Property Brothers".

On Friday they were spotted holding hands in public . . . and Scott told "Us Weekly", quote, "I am seeing someone [but> I'm a very private person, so I don't typically talk about that."

Last month, Jonathan's brother DREW SCOTT posted pictures of the two of them in a car with Zooey and HER sister, EMILY DESCHANEL. They were filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke", and this is apparently where Jonathan and Zooey met.

Zooey and her husband Jacob Pechenik got married in 2015. They have two kids . . . a 4-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. Sources say they've been separated for several months.​

**On Friday, FELICITY HUFFMAN was sentenced to 14 days in jail . . . plus a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. She doesn't have to start serving until October 25th.

After her sentencing she said, quote, "I accept the court's decision . . . I broke the law . . . There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period."

Felicity pleaded guilty in May, which obviously helped her get such a light sentence. During Friday's hearing, the judge gave her credit for almost immediately accepting guilt, and for paying one of the smallest bribes of any of the defendants: $15,000.

It'll be interesting to see how this affects LORI LOUGHLIN and her husband, who refused to plead guilty or admit they did anything wrong. Sources say she regrets not taking a deal when it was offered.​

**"It: Chapter Two" won the box office for the second straight week . . . banking another $40.7 million. But "Hustlers" did well in its first week, with $33.2 million.

Ansel Elgort's "The Goldfinch" bombed. It came in at #8. It only made $2.6 million, despite playing in more than 2,500 theaters. Here's this weekend's Top 5

1. "It: Chapter Two", $40.7 million. Up to $153.8 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: "Hustlers", $33.2 million

3. "Angel Has Fallen", $4.4 million. Up to $60.4 million in its 4th week.

4. "Good Boys", $4.3 million. Up to $73.3 million in its 5th week.

5. "The Lion King", $3.6 million. Up to $534 million in its 9th week. ​

**Do you like watching the previews for new movies at the theater? Apparently, they're wearing out their welcome. According to a new survey, 59% of Americans say the ideal number of trailers before the feature presentation is ONE to THREE.

*Another 21% would prefer four to six.

*5% would like to see trailers ELIMINATED entirely.

*2% would like seven to nine trailers, which is on the higher end of what most major theater chains show.

*Just 1% would like to see more, between 10 and 12.

*And another 1% of movie freaks actually want to see "MORE THAN 12" trailers before the movie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 'pre-show' at most major chains is roughly 15- to 20 minutes. The pre-show starts at the advertised start time, since theaters consider them an "integral" part of the show.

**No matter what you're up against, hang in there. Because you never know what life's got in store . . .

There's a guy in Bend, Oregon named Stu MacDonald who's battled cancer TWICE. And both times, he beat it. Apparently he's in remission now, and everything's good.

But things got REALLY good about a week ago . . . because he just hit the lottery for $4.6 MILLION.

He and his wife have a tradition. Every time he goes to buy a ticket, she jokingly orders him to go get "the WINNING ticket." But she forgot this time, and he won anyway.

They decided to take the lump sum of $2.3 million. So after taxes, they took home just under $1.6 million.

Stu says that after two cancer scares and now this, he knows he's a "very lucky guy."​

**A new survey found the average American spends $1,796 on 'simple pleasures' each year. So things you don't NEED, but they make you happy. And 78% of us say they're worth the money.

Here are our ten favorite simple pleasures. Some of which don't cost anything, they just require free time.

1. Listening to your favorite music. 58% said it's one of their simple pleasures.

2. Cooking your favorite meal.

3. Eating ice cream.

4. Buying new clothes.

5. Holding hands with someone you love.

6. Going to the movies.

7. Watching a sunrise or sunset.

8. Being able to sleep in with no alarm.

9. A comfortable bed.

10. Taking a long, hot shower. A few that just missed the top ten include air-conditioning . . . coffee . . . ordering delivery . . . and a good drink after a long day. ​