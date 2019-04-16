96 Second News: After Coachella Appearance, NSYNC To Make New Music? Angelina Jolie Drops Pitt From Name

**Justin Timberlake has no hard feelings about *NYSYNC performing without him at Coachella.

Following the boy band's reunion during Ariana Grande's set at the annual music festival, Timberlake took to Instagram to express his support for his former bandmates, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez.

"You guys killed it last night --," Timberlake praised alongside a selfie of the guys with Grande.

His former bandmates certainly appreciated the support, with Kirkpatrick writing, "Was a lot of fun but @justintimberlake was defiantly [sic] missed! Love you brother. Bass agreed with Kirkpatrick, commenting, "You were missed my friend!"

ET ONLINE

**Will N' Sync Continue Without Justin Timberlake?

After all the hype they got from performing with ARIANA GRANDE at Coachella, 'N SYNC MINUS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE might be ready to hit the road, and maybe even record some new music.

Obviously, they'd include Justin in a heartbeat, but they've waited long enough for him to come around. A source says, quote, "They loved their moment with Ariana at Coachella, and they know fans are still there for them.

"Would they love Justin to be a part of anything in their future? Absolutely! But, they're tired of waiting for him to make a decision . . . They are down to do it with or without Justin."

HOLLYWOOD LIFE

**An evening mass at the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was interrupted yesterday when a massive fire broke out. The building was quickly evacuated, and minutes later employees, tourists and bystanders could only watch as the church was engulfed in flames.

Many priceless items inside the church were lost, and the structure suffered severe damage including the loss of the iconic spire and roof structure, which dates back to the 13th century.

The exact cause of the blaze was not known, but French media were quoted saying the fire is "potentially linked" to a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead. The Paris prosecutors' office is treating it as an accident.

The fire was extinguished in the overnight hours, and President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the cathedral.

ABC 13

**LORI LOUGHLIN and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded NOT GUILTY to charges of fraud and money laundering. If things don't go their way they could end up spending 40 years in prison. (even though we all know they won't)

They had a chance to take a deal last week, along with FELICITY HUFFMAN and several other parents involved in the college admissions scandal. At that point, they were only facing the fraud charges.

The money laundering charge was added for more than a dozen parents who decided NOT to plead guilty. That was probably supposed to convince them to settle up . . . but for now, it's having the opposite effect.

E ONLINE

**Disney+ isn't even launching until November, and it's already causing chaos for Netflix. On Thursday, after Disney's big announcement, Netflix stock dropped 2%.

That doesn't sound like much, but it translates to $3.2 BILLION.

Disney+ is going to have hugely popular content, but that's not the only thing Netflix has to worry about. Disney+ is also 7 bucks a month, or $70 a year. That's about half of what Netflix costs, but some analysts think Netflix is going to be fine because it has a wide variety of content, while Disney+ will pretty much be family-friendly stuff.

COMIC BOOK

**In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting her upcoming animated comedy Ugly Dolls, Kelly Clarkson revealed that, in the process of explaining to her daughter how she voiced one of the main characters in the family comedy, she accidentally ruined the magic of the movie Frozen. She said, "I pretty much crushed her dreams," Clarkson said, referring to 4-year-old River Rose. "I didn't really realize what I was doing."

"I was explaining to her, because she was confused, and I said, 'It's my voice. Like, you know, like how Elsa and Anna, there's a person that plays Elsa and Anna?' And I didn't get what I was doing!" she added.

While Clarkson said she "felt horrible" for being the one to break it to her little girl that the Frozen characters weren't real people, she admitted that her daughter is "very clever" and that she "would've figured it out" anyway.

ET ONLINE

**There's an international ice cream chain called Amorino that just started serving a GELATO BURGER at two of its locations in New York.

It's got two scoops of gelato and a topping like Nutella . . . all on a chocolate-flavored hamburger bun.

It sounds delicious, but so far, Amorino admitted it's not super popular . . . mostly because people are confused about whether there's also meat involved. There's not.

DAILY MAIL

**Angelina Jolie has gone her separate way from Brad Pitt in every capacity, including her surname.

The actress, who had added Pitt to her legal name following the couple's marriage in August 2014, had her ex's surname removed as part of her divorce.

Court documents obtained by ET show that, as part of the dissolution of the stars' union, the 43-year-old actress' name was officially restored to simply Angelina Jolie.

ET ONLINE

**Hand sanitizer has been in stores since the late '80s. A nurse in California came up with it in the '60s, and Purell started selling it in 1988.

So you've probably been using it for decades. But is it possible you've been doing it WRONG this whole time? If you just put a dab or two on your hands and rub it in for a few seconds . . . then YES, you're doing it wrong. Because it should take longer than that.

To kill all the bacteria on your hands, you have to put sanitizer on, then rub them together vigorously until they're totally DRY. And it should take at least 15 seconds.

If it takes less than 15 seconds, you didn't use enough. And it won't kill all the bacteria.

DAILY MAIL

**A new survey in the U.K. asked people to name the top rules you're expected to follow at someone's house. Over a quarter of people said it's impolite to ask for the WiFi password.

Apparently it's even ruder if you do it right when you get there. So you're supposed to wait at least 30 minutes. And 1 in 10people said they've REFUSED to give out their password before. Here are some common rules you're expected to follow in someone's house:

1. Take your shoes off at the door.

2. No shoes on the sofa.

3. Always flush the toilet.

4. Use a coaster.

5. No phones at the dinner table.

iNews

**Vlasic Pickle Chips will be coming to shelves soon…

Vlasic just announced they're coming out with new PICKLE CHIPS soon. These aren't pickle-flavored potato chips, which have been around forever. These are chips literally made out of, quote, "vacuum-fried pickles."

“Pickles have always been a flavor that people have loved in snacks, whether it’s potato chips or even in our Bigs Vlasic dill sunflower seeds,” Thomas M. McGough, co-chief operating officer and executive vice-president of Conagra Brands, Inc., said in a statement.

They're set to come out sometime soon.

DELISH

**If you haven't watched the season premiere of "Game of Thrones" yet, don't worry…we’re not going to spoil anything for you.

We know that it feels like forever ago, but remember when ED SHEERAN had a cameo last season? Well, on this week's show, there was quick mention of a GINGER named "Eddie" . . . who had his face burned off in battle and now has no eyelids.

Sheeran's response? Quote, "Thanks 'Game of Thrones,' I knew I was a survivor."

lol.