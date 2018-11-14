96 Second News: Alex Bregman Handing Out Thanksgiving Meals; Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Fiancée Lauren Burnham Are Pregnant

Alex Bregman and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale are celebrating the season of giving by giving away 500 turkeys to families in need on Thursday, Nov. 15.



The giveaway is set to take place at 8 a.m. at Gallery Furniture on 6006 North Freeway.



Families interested in being considered should fill out the form, and be on the lookout for a confirmation email.

**Season 20 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham are pregnant with their first child, according to Us Weekly.

Lauren said, “I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over. Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’’

After their home test, the couple drove to the store and got six more tests just to be sure. “Lauren took all of them and they were all positive,” the former racecar driver says. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The duo are still planning to exchange their vows in January and, Lauren added, “The first thing we thought of was, ‘Oh my gosh. Our wedding. Obviously we’re not married yet, but this is the way it happened — and this is probably the way it was meant to happen!”

**Brace yourself, Game of Thrones fans, the end is near. HBO announced that the upcoming — and last — season of the drama series will begin in April 2019 and released a highly anticipated teaser.

“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone,” the trailer was captioned on Tuesday, November 13. “The final season of Game of Thrones returns in April.”

Though the video doesn’t include any never-before-seen footage, it is a 75-second montage dedicated to past seasons to prepare fans for what’s to come. The clip highlights multiple characters and revisits critical moments that will play a part in the upcoming final episodes.

**Alex Rodriguez is clearly a man of his word…

Mark Wahlberg paid a visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show on Tuesday, where he revealed that he and Alex had a bet over who would win the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. Wahlberg rooting for the Red Sox of course, and when they won, Rodriguez had to honor his end of the bet, which involved working for him.

“He had to come to Wahlburgers and basically do whatever my brother Paul told him,” the actor explained as video appeared behind them of Rodriguez working away at the family's restaurant chain. “So Paul basically started him cleaning bathroom floors. He was cooking on the grill, flipping burgers, making drinks.”

“You know what? He was doing it at our Fenway Park location and he really won over a lot of Red Sox fans, which is not an easy thing to do,” he stated.

**Hidden Valley Is Selling Magnums of Ranch This Christmas

There's a new Christmas gift that might finally answer the eternal question: Is there such a thing as TOO MUCH ranch dressing?

Hidden Valley Ranch just announced a new product they're selling for the holidays this year: MAGNUMS of ranch. The bottles have 1.75 liters of ranch . . . which is about six times bigger than the standard eight-ounce bottles.

If you want to buy one, they go on sale on Hidden Valley's website on December 3rd for $25.

Hidden Valley's holiday store also has ranch wrapping paper, ornaments, a ranch bottle tree topper, and a six-and-a-half-foot inflatable ranch bottle lawn decoration . . . but some of the items are already sold out.

**Here's the Worst Day to Shop For Thanksgiving Dinner

You would THINK it would be a terrible idea to go to the grocery store the night before Thanksgiving, right? Crowded parking lots, picked-over shelves, people shoving each other over the last can of cranberry sauce.

But apparently, that's NOT the worst time to shop for Thanksgiving dinner. According to one expert, the TUESDAY before Thanksgiving is actually worse.

Why? Because everyone ASSUMES Wednesday will be so bad that they try to beat the crowds by going on Tuesday.

**A new study figured out the best and worst times to buy a Christmas tree.

Unfortunately, the worst times are when you almost definitely want to buy one . . . and the best times are pretty lame.

The worst time to buy one is Cyber Monday, when the average price is $81. Black Friday is the second-worst time, at $77.

The best time? CHRISTMAS EVE, when the prices drop all the way to $47.

Of course, if you actually want to have the tree for longer than one night, you can spend 10 bucks more and buy your tree for an average of $57 in the week leading up to Christmas.

**Jimmy Dean just created a new Christmas wrapping paper . . . that SMELLS like SAUSAGE.

If you want it, you have to go to JimmyDeanGiftExchange.com . . . submit a picture of you cooking one of their sausage recipes . . . and choose the wrapping paper as your gift. That sounds like a lot of work, but one recipe is "sausage and eggs."

**According to a new study, the average American spends 213 hours a year in a FOOD COMA. That's nine ENTIRE days.

After we eat a super heavy meal with lots of meat and carbs, it takes an average of one hour and 22 minutes before we feel sharp and ready to work or, really, do anything. And we have about two or three of those meals every week.

The most common foods that knock us out are: Burgers . . . pizza . . . mashed potatoes . . . burritos . . . fries . . . hot dogs . . . tacos . . . cheese . . . and potato chips.

**A new study found that the average person will spend almost $100,000 on Christmas throughout their life. That's $1,556 per year for 60 years. And here's how that breaks down . . .

1. $235 per year on decorations and stuff for the home.

2. $301 on food.

3. $375 on gifts.

4. And $645 on hosting parties, dinners, and fixing up your home before guests come.

Now, your breakdown could vary . . . like, if you are traveling, you spend money on that instead of hosting.

But on average it all comes out to around $1,500 a year . . . which gets you close to six figures over your adult life.