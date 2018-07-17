96 Second News: Alex Bregman Rocks His First Homerun Derby, MTV VMA Nominations Are Out

**Alex Bregman played in his first Home Run Derby in Washington last night, falling one homerun shy of tying Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the single elimination tournament. SO CLOSE!



After Schwarber hit 16 home runs, Bregman had to follow to either better the mark or tie it to force a hit-off.



With about 45 seconds left of his four minutes at the plate, Bregman tried to tie Schwarber with long-balls under the wire, but all of his hits from thereafter fell short.



His fellow Astros All-Stars were even there cheering him on!

The support from the teammates. -- pic.twitter.com/YLFzJjtMMX — Houston Astros (@astros) July 17, 2018

**The nominees for the "MTV Video Music Awards" have been announced, and Cardi B leads the way with 10, including nods for Best New Artist and Artist of the Year. The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) are next with eight.

The Video of the Year nominees are: "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande, "Finesse (Remix)" by Bruno Mars, "Havana" by Camila Cabello, "This Is America" by Childish Gambino, "God's Plan" by Drake, and (Careful) "Apes**t" by The Carters.

The nominees for Artist of the Year are: Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Drake, and Post Malone.

The biggest snub was probably Taylor Swift, who didn't get anything other than three nominations in the technical categories.

The ceremony is Sunday, August 20th in New York. There's no word on a host or any performers yet. Voting is now open at VMA.MTV.com.

**When Amazon officially launched Prime Day yesterday afternoon . . . their website went down almost immediately.

And for the rest of the day, it had more troubles on and off . . . mainly when people tried to search for things.

Whenever there was an error, Amazon would take you to a page saying "Sorry" with a picture of a dog. LOTS of people saw the dogs . . . and went on social media to complain about them.

Prime Day is still going on all day today . . . hopefully with fewer glitches if you want to buy stuff.

Amazon was projected to make $3.4 billion in sales on Prime Day. And while there's no word yet on how the site going down will affect that number, it definitely didn't affect their stock price . . . Amazon stock hit a record high yesterday.

**Houston is set to host the Final Four in 2023. Mayor Sylvester Turner recently visited Boston to pitch the city and apparently his pitch hit the mark.

Houston recently hosted the Final Four in 2016, with Villanova winning the championship against North Carolina.

**Disneyland, the only theme park designed and built under the direct supervision of Walt Disney, opened on Sunday, July 17, 1955. Construction lasted for exactly one year, and cost only $17 million to complete.

The opening was only intended for about 11,000 invited guests and press, though a total of 28,000 attended due to a rush of counterfeit tickets. The event was telecast by ABC, anchored by actors Art Linkletter, Bob Cummings, and Ronald Reagan, who were all friends of Walt Disney. Although initially intended to be a preview event preceding the opening to the public the next day, Disneyland adopted July 17 as the official date of its opening and birthday.

On day one, Disneyland offered five themed 'lands' with a total of 20 attractions. At the start of the telecast, Walt Disney made his opening dedication speech.

"To all who come to this happy place: welcome. Disneyland is your land. Here age relives fond memories of the past, and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America, with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world."

**The Polish hot dog saga continues. A week after Costco announced plans to remove Polish hot dogs from its food court menu, rival Sam’s Club stepped up to the plate and revealed plans to offer its own ethnic frank at all of its locations, starting on Monday, July 23.

The food news broke via Twitter on Thursday, July 12, as Sam’s Club hilariously welcomed the frank into its family of food. “‘Let them eat Polish dogs’ – Marie Samstoinette, probably,” the big-box store tweeted. “Polish dogs will be available at all Sam’s Club cafes starting July 23 for only $0.99!”

Though 200 Sam’s Club cafés around the country already had the Polish dog on the menu, July 23 marks the first time the wiener will be available at all of the retailer’s locations nationwide. This wide release is meant to ensure “people could get their Polish dog fix and at a great value,” a rep for the company said in a statement to Us Weekly.

"Let them eat Polish dogs" - Marie Samstoinette, probably. Polish dogs will be available at all Sam’s Club cafes starting July 23 for only $0.99! ------ pic.twitter.com/gyX9QtW0eH — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) July 12, 2018

**As part of an effort to get customers to download the McDonald’s app, the fast food chain is sweetening the deal with some offers that are almost too good to be true.

Believe it or not, one such coupon will give app users a free medium fries every Friday. To get your free, sodium-packed eats, all you need to do is download the app, and make a purchase of at least $1, which is especially easy given the Golden Arches’ beloved Dollar Menu.

The free fry promotion, which quietly began on Friday, July 6, isn’t just going to last for a week or two. Instead, McDonald’s plans to run this epic deal through December 30, 2018.

FREE FRENCH FRIES

**Blake Shelton took a spill during his set at Oregon’s Pendleton Whisky Music Festival on Saturday, July 14, and he later begged Twitter followers for footage!

“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night,” the 42-year-old tweeted the following day. “Please!! I have to see it! Post that s—t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot…”

Twitter delivered, with one user supplying a video of the mishap, in which the singer appears to trip over his stage equipment.

Shelton also joked that fellow Pendleton performer Pitbull was at fault for the accident. “By the way @pitbull…I blame you,” he tweeted. “It was my attempt at competing with your show… I am a dancing son of a bitch when I don’t take a 10 second giant s—t fall…”

Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that shit! And yes I had been drinking. A lot.. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 15, 2018

US WEEKLY

**There's been a big trend over the past few years of high fashion companies selling the DUMBEST jeans possible.

We're talking everything from jeans with pre-ripped butt cheeks to jeans that look like one pair tucked into another pair. And here's the latest . . .

A fashion company called Cie Denim just released UPSIDE-DOWN JEANS. Like, the belt loops go around your ankles, the pockets are right there facing downward on your calves, and the fly is down there too.

But since they have to stay on, they've also got a fly and a button on the top . . . which just makes them look SUPER confusing.

And they cost $495 . . . or $385, if you want the jorts version.

**High-Heeled Crocs Are Now a Thing That Exists

Oh lord, smh.

There's a new line of high heels from . . . Crocs. Yes, THOSE Crocs. It looks like they've got about a two-inch heel and the sole is made from that rubbery, spongey material that made Crocs famous.

They come in two colors: Gray and purple, and all black. And they're SUPPOSED to sell for $80 . . . but right now, I'm only seeing them going for about three times that on Amazon.

I mean it is Amazon Prime Day -- full video on my Facebook @ Chelsea on air #CrocHeels pic.twitter.com/Y7pRyJwZRp — Chelsea Thomas (@ChelseaOnAir) July 17, 2018

**A new study asked people in 13 countries what number they're most likely to play in the lottery, and whether it's your favorite number or not...good old seven did NOT win. It came in second.

So what's the REAL luckiest number in the world? 11.

Here are the top 10 numbers people play . . . which you can either use to get in on that luck, or avoid so you don't have to split your jackpots with a bunch of superstitious leeches.

The top 10 are: 11 . . . 7 . . . 17 . . . 27 . . . 19 . . . 23 . . . 12 . . . 13 . . . 9 . . . and 18.