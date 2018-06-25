96 Second News: Alex Bregman Shaves Mustache Mid-Astros Game; Kim Kardashian Is Done With Selfies

**Chip and Joanna Gaines gave the world a peek at their newborn baby boy and revealed his name shortly after announcing the news of his birth.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” the 40-year-old proud mom of five wrote alongside a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, June 23.

“He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early — which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one,” she continued. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

**‘Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in Scotland on Saturday.

They wed at a church on the grounds of Leslie’s family’s estate, with the bride wearing a long-sleeve ivory dress with lace embellishments, a floral headpiece and long veil, while the groom wore a morning suit. Guests included the couple’s costars including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, according to The Guardian.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow on Games of Thrones, and Leslie, who played Wildling Ygritte on the HBO hit, announced their engagement in September 2017 after five years of dating. The pair met on the set of the show in 2012.

**Joe Jackson has been hospitalized in the final stages of terminal cancer, Us Weekly confirms.

The 89-year-old — who is the father of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and their famous siblings — has been battling the disease for some time, but took a turn for the worse “about seven days ago,” a source tells Us. His wife, Katherine Jackson, has been at his bedside in Las Vegas, as have some of his children and grandkids.

“Everyone in the family, from Paris to Janet, is planning to see him,” the source adds. “He can still talk and communicate at this point. He’s very weak.”

Joe’s cancer cannot be treated because of his age. He has suffered many ailments in recent years, including a stroke, a heart attack and dementia. He was also injured in a car accident in June 2017.

**Houston came in at No. 8 in the country for cities with the most cheating spouses per capita according to a recent report — and it wasn’t the first time the city has received this kind of recognition.

Ashley Madison, an online dating site for married people, released a list to USA Today of cities in the United States with the most users per capita, and five Texas cities made the list. Dallas preceded Houston on the list, coming in at No. 3, with Austin at No. 10, San Antonio at No. 17 and Fort Worth at No. 19.

**Between his second and third at-bat of Sunday's 11-3 win against the Royals, Alex Bregman shaved — or "sent down" — the mustache he'd been growing in recent days.

.The team says Alex is pretty superstitious, and that’s why he decided to shave mid-game, which of course sent social media into a frenzy. When asked his rationale after the game, Bregman responded with "I just shaved it."

With a somewhat confused smile, manager A.J. Hinch said after the game he didn’t even notice. Neither did pitcher Gerrit Cole.

"I don't pay attention to Alex's shaving habits during the middle of the game," Gerrit said. "But I did like the mustache...Personally, I'm a fan of the 'stache. But I guess it's been sent down, it's been DFA'ed, and we'll wait until it comes back."

**If you don't know Venmo, it's an app that people can use to instantly transfer money to each other.

It's getting more and more popular, especially with younger people. But . . . it's also making those same people realize THEY'RE less popular than they thought.

One of the features of Venmo is that you can see when one of your friends sends money to someone. So people are going on Venmo, and noticing that their friends are sending money to each other. Which means their friends were probably hanging out . . . and they didn't get an invite.

But it's not just friends. "Venmo anxiety" can hit whenever you're home and you see other people out having fun. It's kind of like what used to happen back when people used Facebook.

A 23-year-old woman named Caroline Keene told the "New York Post", quote, "Seeing these transactions, even among people I have no desire to be hanging out with, creates a sense of emptiness and unease."

**A new survey by The Knot found that asking for cash on wedding registries is a lot more popular than it used to be. About 50% more common last year than it was in 2016.

And one of the top things couples use it for now is to pay for the wedding ITSELF.

The honeymoon is still the most common thing couples ask people to fund, followed by a down payment on a house.

But the wedding itself was #3 last year . . . big-ticket items, like appliances, were #4 . . . and help paying off debt was #5. I wonder how much of THAT debt had to do with the wedding.

On average, couples who did ask for cash last year got a total of $1,437 from their wedding guests last year.

**The annual World's Ugliest Dog contest went down on Saturday in Petaluma, California. And this year's winner is a nine-year-old English bulldog named Zsa Zsa.

Her most prominent feature is a massive tongue that hangs out of her mouth and is so long and floppy it looks like it's almost scraping the ground. But from where I'm sitting, it's more charming than ugly. I guess I'd be a bad judge at this contest.

She beat out 14 other dogs, including the usual mix of jacked up Chihuahuas, dogs with underbites and random explosions of hair, and wrinkled and sagging older dogs.

Zsa Zsa's owners drove 30 hours from Minnesota to enter her in the contest. They won a trophy and $1,500 . . . which probably doesn't even cover the cost of the trip. Hope those bragging rights are worth it.

**Kim Kardashian is Done with Selfies?

Okay, from this moment on, no matter what you say, there's no way you can convince me the world isn't upside down. Because I've just heard KIM KARDASHIAN say, with her very own lips, that she's not taking selfies anymore.

After a recent TV interview, a producer asked Kim for a selfie, and she REFUSED. She said, quote, "You know I don't really take selfies anymore. I don't really like them.

"It's not all about, like, sitting there taking selfies. I used to spend so much time taking selfies . . . I just would like to live in real time a little bit more. I don't mind pictures, but I'm not on my phone the way I used to be."

**"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opened HUGE, taking in $150 million over its first three days. That's better than expected, but still behind the first "Jurassic World", which made $208.8 million three years ago.

"The Incredibles 2" had a FANTASTIC second weekend, with $80.9 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", $150 million.

2. "The Incredibles 2", $80.9 million. Up to $350.4 million in its 2nd week.

3. "Ocean's 8", $11.7 million. Up to $100.4 million in its 3rd week.

4. "Tag", $8.2 million. Up to $30.4 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Deadpool 2", $5.3 million. Up to $304.2 million in its 6th week.