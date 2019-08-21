96 Second News: Alex Bregman's New Puppy; Matrix 4 Happening

**Another Houston Astros star has added a new member to his family, announcing that he's now the proud new dad - of a fur baby!

Third baseman Alex Bregman shared photos in his Instagram stories of his new puppy, which was also featured in a few photos with girlfriend Reagan Howard.

"Must be exhausting being that cute," she posted about the puppy.

In one photo from Bregman's account, his new dog is ready to greet him, along with the caption, "Daddy is home." In another, the puppy looks nice and cozy laid out on a bed with the caption, "Night night."

There's no word on what Bregman's new furry friend is named, but I’m sure he’ll post about it soon.

ABC 13

**Do you type faster on a computer . . . or on your phone?

According to a new survey, 68% of people say they're faster on a computer and 14% say they're faster on a phone. 7% say they're equal, and the rest aren't sure.

But there's a HUGE generational divide here. More than 20% of people under 35 say they're faster on a phone . . . versus just 1% of people over 55.

That's right: Young people are 20 TIMES more likely to say they're good at typing on a phone than older people. Women are also more likely than men to say they're faster on a phone, 17% to 11%.

YOU GOV

**For some reason, it seems like the Internet trolls are especially rough on PINK. Now, she's issued a challenge to all the jerks on social media: Try to go a single day without being mean.

In an Instagram post, she said, quote, "I'd like to propose a worldwide Internet challenge to anyone reading this today. Go ONE day without criticizing someone online. Let's call it the MISS ME WITH THE [B.S.] CHALLENGE.

"If it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS. But let's start with one for the overzealous out there. #OneDayAtATime #OnlyLove." Pink's husband Carey Hart added, quote, "I think it's a long shot, but I'm optimistic!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1UAJePgN9Q/

**Taylor Swift's New Album Isn't Even Out Yet and It's Already Sold Almost a Million Copies

Album sales might seem like a memory of the past, but some artists can still generate them in the age of streaming. Obviously, TAYLOR SWIFT is one of them.

Taylor's new album "Lover" doesn't come out until Friday, and it's already pre-sold nearly a MILLION copies worldwide.

There's little doubt that it'll debut at #1 in the U.S., but the big question is, will it sell a million copies here in its first week? Her 2017 album "Reputation" is the last one to do it.

VARIETY

**A fourth "Matrix" movie is happening, and KEANU REEVES will be back as Neo. CARRIE-ANNE MOSS is also returning, as Trinity. There's no word on any other cast members yet.

But LANA WACHOWSKI is back to write, direct and produce. She co-wrote and co-directed the original trilogy with her sister LILLY WACHOWSKI.

Lana says, quote, "Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

The first "Matrix" came out in 1999. It was followed by "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions", both in 2003.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**This is potentially HUGE news for Marvel fans: Spider-Man might not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore.

As you probably know, Marvel doesn't own the film rights to the character . . . Sony does. But several years ago, the two studios made a deal to SHARE Spider-Man, so they could make him part of the MCU.

And he became a HUGE part of it. But Marvel wanted a bigger piece of the pie, Sony said no, and now . . . as it currently stands . . . the deal is OVER.

But extracting him from the MCU is gonna take some work if it happens...Imagine Marvel having to move forward pretending he was never there. Now, there are some "sources" who say both sides are still talking and it's not over yet. So maybe they'll come to an agreement.

DEADLINE

**A website called Big Seven Travel asked its readers to rank all 50 states according to how friendly people are. And six of the ten LEAST friendly states are in the Northeast.

New York was named the rudest state in America, followed by Arkansas . . . Delaware . . . Massachusetts . . . New Jersey . . . Washington . . . New Hampshire . . . Nevada . . . Florida . . . and Rhode Island.

No single area of the country dominated the friendliest states list. But no states in the Northeast made it, either.

According to the results, the friendliest state in America is MINNESOTA. The rest of the top ten are Tennessee . . . South Carolina . . . Texas . . . Wyoming . . . Indiana . . . Colorado . . . Kansas . . . Oklahoma . . . and Hawaii.

**American sign language interpreter Amber Galloway Gallego, who is from Houston has gone viral after signing to the super fast tunes of rapper Twista, who is known to have some of the fastest rhymes in rap. It not only impressed the rapper, but millions of viewers in a new video.

According to ABC 13, Gallego said she didn't even get to practice the song before stepping on stage. But she was able to keep up with one of the world's fastest rappers.

Gallego, who has worked concerts for artists like Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, said she tends to think fast and talk fast, and that makes her sign fast. She said the video was not planned. Instead, the rapper noticed her signing and told his manager to record her without her knowing. Then, he made her part of the show, challenging her to keep up as he rapped, and she did.

Guinness World Record shared the video, saying they have a category for the fastest time to spell the American Sign Language alphabet, so we’ll see if Amber eventually tries to own that category.