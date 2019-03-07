96 Second News: Alex Trebek Announces Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis; The Most Stressful Jobs In America

**ALEX TREBEK was just diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He's 78 years old.

He posted a video saying, quote, "Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to BEAT the low survival rates statistics for this disease."

So yes, he will continue to host "Jeopardy!", at least for now. Alex has a FANTASTIC sense of humor, and he even joked about that at the end . . .

Quote, "Truth told, I have to [beat it>, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years! So help me! Keep the faith, and we'll win."

**The jobs website CareerCast puts out a list every year of the most stressful jobs in America.

And this year soldier took the top spot again. The ten most stressful jobs are soldier . . . firefighter . . . airline pilot . . . police officer . . . broadcaster . . . event coordinator . . . news reporter . . . public relations executive . . . senior corporate executive . . . and taxi driver.

The LEAST stressful job this year is diagnostic medical sonographer, which is someone who performs ultrasounds.

The rest of the least stressful jobs are compliance officer . . . hair stylist . . . audiologist . . . university professor . . . medical records technician . . . jeweler . . . operations research analyst . . . pharmacy technician . . . and massage therapist.

People were asked to rate how stressful their job is on a scale from 1 to 10. And 78% rated their job at a 7 or higher, up almost 10% in the last two years.

**A winemaker in northern California commissioned a new survey to find out exactly when "WINE o'clock" is. Meaning the best time to crack open a bottle and start drinking. And the answer they came up with is precisely 6:59 P.M.

They also asked people to name the top "little pleasures" in life. And that part seems a little rigged, because drinking wine took the top spot. But the rest of the list looks legit. Not counting wine, here are the top ten little pleasures in life . . .

1. Being able to just hang out on the couch and watch TV.

2. A home-cooked meal.

3. Shopping for yourself.

4. Reading a book.

5. Indulging in dessert.

6. Date nights.

7. Going to happy hour with your friends.

8. A leisurely walk.

9. Fresh sheets on your bed.

10. Getting a massage.

**The "Mad About You" revival is officially happening . . . but the show isn't returning to NBC. It's going to be on a new streaming platform called Spectrum Originals.

PAUL REISER and HELEN HUNT are both coming back, and they released a joint statement saying, quote, "We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show . . . as soon as we can remember what's funny about being older."

"Mad About You" will air later this year as a "limited series."

Spectrum also has a show in the works called "L.A.'s Finest", starring GABRIELLE UNION and JESSICA ALBA.

"L.A.'s Finest" is a spinoff for Gabrielle's character from "Bad Boys II", where she played Martin Lawrence's sister, undercover DEA agent Syd Burnett. In this new show she becomes an LAPD detective and Jessica Alba is her new partner.

**IKEA is taking its do-it-yourself philosophy to another level.

It’s now offering a flat-pack chocolate bunny for Easter. It comes in three pieces for you to put together, just like almost anything else you get at IKEA.

It’s only available in Britain – for now – and is about $4.

**A 25-year-old Houston native is competing on "American Idol" for the second time. Courtney Penry was 17 years old and obsessed with host Ryan Seacrest during her first season on the show.

According to ABC 13 Courtney said, "This is my life. Music is my life and the only thing I want to do. I do not love Ryan Seacrest anymore," she laughed. "I got married!"

Since she was voted off, Penry has graduated college and started taking vocal lessons.

"Courtney does not give up," explained vocal coach Winkie Ballas Jamail. "You know why? She can't, because it's who she is and it is inside of her."

See if the second time is the charm for Courtney by keeping up with her journey on American Idol on ABC13.

**R. Kelly was taken into custody following a court appearance this afternoon for unpaid child support.

Kelly, who was spotted in cuffs after the hearing in Chicago, will be processed and taken to jail later today. If he makes the payment -- around $161,000 -- he will be released from custody, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

The amount has to be paid in full, the sheriff's department said.

The court appearance came hours after an explosive interview aired in which the singer, who faces 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims, lashed out and called the allegations "not fair."

In an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, the singer, 52, referenced his past case from 2008 involving assault and abuse claims, which ended in his acquittal.

**The Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, became the last one in the US last year. And now it's the only one in the world.

The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet.

Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed last July.

Competition from on-demand movie-streaming services like Netflix and Hulu forced Blockbuster to declare bankruptcy in 2010, and the company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014.

The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one. Manager Sandi Harding says the store is a tourist attraction and won't close anytime soon.