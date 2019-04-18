96 Second News: Alex Trebek Gives Health Update; 'Time' Magazine's Most Influential People

**"Time" magazine revealed its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People. "Time" doesn't rank them from 1 to 100, they just lump them into categories, like Leaders, Icons, Artists, and Pioneers. Here are the most recognizable names on the list, broken into a few categories.

"Game of Thrones":

• Emilia Clarke, a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen

• Richard Madden, a.k.a. Robb Stark

Marvel / Disney:

• Brie Larson, a.k.a. Captain Marvel

• Disney CEO Bob Iger

Athletes:

• LeBron James

• Tiger Woods

Music:

• Ariana Grande

• Taylor Swift

• Lady Gaga

• Khalid

• The Korean boy band BTS

Hollywood:

• Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock

• "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy

• Sandra Oh

• Chrissy Teigen

Oscar Nominees:

• "Bohemian Rhapsody" star and Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

• Regina King, who won Best Supporting Actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk".

• Spike Lee, who finally won an Oscar this year for "BlacKKKlansman".

World Leaders / News Makers:

• Pope Francis

• Michelle Obama

• President Trump

**What do you do when something breaks in your house? If you're in your 20s or 30s, odds are your answer is . . . you call your dad.

According to a new survey, the most common DIY strategy for millennials is to call their dad . . . 45% of them say that's their first move.

About 35% will actually try to fix it themselves, and 20% will call a professional.

The survey also found one out of 10 people have NEVER picked up a screwdriver, hammer, or paintbrush to work on their own place.

**The return of "Game of Thrones" was arguably the most anticipated TV event this year, but apparently, not everyone who wanted to see it has an HBO subscription because the first episode of Season Eight was PIRATED . . . a LOT.

An online piracy data firm called Muso says that Sunday's season premiere was downloaded or watched illegally more than 54 MILLION times in the 24 hours after it aired.

For context, legit tracking says the total number of LEGAL viewers on Sunday night was around 17.4 million.

That includes the viewers who watched it LIVE, or one of the two reruns that followed . . . as well as those who streamed it over HBO's on demand services.

**If you’re looking for a new skincare routine, I think I’d probably stay away from using Shawn Mendes’…

Shawn was asked how he keeps his skin looking so perfect and he said, quote, "I'm not lying when I tell you guys that I don't wash my face! I meditate a lot.

"I think skin is very based on how you're feeling. You could rub dirt on your face and if you're happy, you won't break out!"

People are having all kinds of reactions to this online, but one guy may have caught Shawn in a LIE. He posted three pictures of Shawn wearing a FACIAL mask.

Fan: “Your skin always looks perfect, what’s your skincare routine?”



Shawn: “I’m not lying when I tell you guys that I don’t wash my face! I meditate a lot. I think skin is very based on how you’re feeling. You could rub dirt on your face & if you’re happy, you won’t break out!” pic.twitter.com/YF6ArJHl0t — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) April 16, 2019

**Justin Timberlake's Tour Grossed $226 Million

Was it worth it for JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE to miss 'N Sync's surprise appearance with Ariana Grande at Coachella? I'd say so. Justin's Man of the Woods Tour grossed $226.3 million in 13 months.

Justin played 115 shows: 36 in North America, then 27 in Europe, followed by another 52 back in North America. He sold almost 1.8 million tickets.

His highest gross was a two-night stand at the United Center in Chicago in March of 2018, where he pulled in $5.3 million.

**Kim Kardashian pushed back her perfume’s launch date after previously announcing that the collection would be available on the same day Taylor Swift is expected to debut new music.

Fans began speculating that Kardashian and Swift reignited their feud after the reality star revealed that her fragrance with sister Kylie Jenner will be released on April 26. Just days earlier, Tay teased on social media that she will drop new tunes on the same date.

Although it’s unclear if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meant to shade Swift by planning an announcement on the same date — or if the matter was merely a coincidence — she has postponed the release of KKW FRAGRANCE X KYLIE because "a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further.”

She added: “We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we have a new launch date! Thank you for your understanding and support always. Love, Kim & Kylie.”

**Months after his cancer diagnosis, Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy," posted a video to YouTube on Wednesday to update viewers on his health and his plans to continue taping.

"Jeopardy" just wrapped its 35th season and planning for season 36 is underway.



Trebek wanted to thank everyone for the messages of encouragement and support, particularly the cards he received from young viewers.



In March, he announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.



Trebek, 78, underwent surgery to remove blood clots on his brain in December 2017 but resumed taping new episodes of "Jeopardy" the next month. He said at the time that he had been diagnosed with subdural hematoma attributed to a fall he suffered earlier in the year. Trebek added that he is feeling good and the staff is already working on the next season. "I'm touched beyond words," Trebek said.

Video of That’s a Wrap on Season 35! | JEOPARDY!

**The Houston Zoo's newest expansion is set to launch in time for Memorial Day weekend. The Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands will open to the public May 24, according to the zoo.

The Wetlands will bring together whooping cranes, bald eagles and American alligators.



Guests will be able to enjoy a boardwalk stroll and experience a close-up view of the animals that were saved from extinction.

The Texas Wetlands is a part of a $150 million centennial fundraising campaign that's scheduled to be completed by 2022.

**The Texas Renaissance Festival returns for its 45th season Oct. 5-Dec. 1 to the 55-acre festival grounds in Todd Mission.

The festival season features nine weekends of Renaissance-themed live entertainment, interactive characters, and food and shopping vendors, as well as camping opportunities.

Festival officials announced the lineup of weekend themes in a news release March 7.

Season passes went on sale Wednesday. The early bird cost is $199 until May 17, and the regular cost is $299.

A new "Return to the Renaissance" theme celebrating the festival's anniversary will take the place of the Roman Bacchanal themed weekend this year.

**Just in time for the new The Lion King movie, the makers of the classic game ‘Monopoly’ are releasing a new edition that will have fans saying, "Hakuna Matata."

Hasbro announced that Monopoly: The Lion King Edition will hit the shelves of Walmart on April 22 for a price of $39.99. It'll be more widely released in June.

Instead of the traditional tokens, fans can play as their favorite characters from the film. They can choose from Timon, Simba, Nala, Mufassa, Pumbaa, or Scar. The Title Deed cards feature moments and settings from the original 1994 animated movie.

Rather than Chance cards or Community Chest cards, this version has Destiny Cards. There's no better way to hold your cards for Disney fans: You place your Destiny Cards in a Pride Rock Card Holder. Press a button and it plays the "Nants ingonyama" chant that opens "The Circle of Life."

The live-action film will hit theaters this summer with an all-star cast including Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala. James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa.

**Obviously, the best place to celebrate Easter is wherever your family is. But if you’re looking to travel this holiday weekend, the real estate website WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best place to spend Easter this year to the worst.

The rankings are based on factors including: The percent of the population that's Christian . . . churches per capita . . . brunch restaurants . . . candy and flower shops . . . egg hunt events . . . and the weather forecast.

And the 10 best cities are: New York City . . . Chicago . . . Los Angeles . . . Cincinnati, Ohio . . . St. Louis . . . Pittsburgh . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Philadelphia . . . Orlando, Florida . . . and Las Vegas. Houston just missed the top 10 and came in at #11.

The 10 worst are: Hialeah, Florida . . . Garland, Texas . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Aurora, Colorado . . . Glendale, Arizona . . . Arlington, Texas . . . Irving, Texas . . . Fremont, California . . . Anchorage, Alaska . . . and Mesa, Arizona.

