96 Second News: Amazon To Sell Christmas Trees This Year; Heidi Klum Ghosted Drake

**The Mix 96.5 Race Against Cancer will take place at RacePace Studios! For 24 hours, we will be raising funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society and Hope Lodge.

We are kicking things off at 3pm on Wednesday, September 12 and will wrap up at 2:59pm on Thursday, September 13. Our goal is to raise $50K for Hope Lodge Houston, a no-cost lodging facility for those traveling to receive cancer treatment in the Greater Houston Area. RacePace Studios is located at 1502 Sawyer St #107 in Houston and is Houston’s premier running studio.

We’ll be hitting the treadmills for 24 hours to race and raise money for Hope Lodge. Listeners will be invited to come by and run a mile (or more) and donate to the cause. Those who want to help but aren’t able to join can donate through the Race Against Cancer donation page at mix965houston.com

**Houston residents will no longer have to track down the Waffle Bus for its signature sandwiches when it opens a permanent location early next year in the Heights.

Waffle Bus owner Phi Nguyen said he looked for a brick-and-mortar spot for more than a year. After one possible location fell through in the Montrose area, Nguyen landed on a 2,100-square-foot space at 1835 N. Shepherd Dr.

Now, instead of trying to catch the food truck around town, locals can count on a Waffle burger from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week. The restaurant will also be open until 10 p.m. on weekends, Nguyen said.

The food truck will continue operating after the restaurant opens however. In fact, Nguyen said he plans to add another truck by that time.

**During the holidays, you may turn to Amazon for hassle-free gift shoppingor for some festive decorations, but this year you'll be able to get one more item to deck your home out for Christmas -- a full-size Christmas tree. Come November, Amazon will begin selling full-size trees, which will ship to customers within 10 days of being cut down, according to the Associated Press. The trees, which will include varieties like Douglas firs, Norfolk Island pines and Frasier firs, will be eligible for Prime free shipping.

Amazon sold smaller trees, less than three feet tall, last year and merchants sold full-size trees through the platform as well. However, this will mark the first time Amazon itself has sold full-size, seven-foot-tall Christmas trees. The AP says a seven-foot Fraser fir will cost $115 and that Amazon will also sell items like wreaths and garlands. Customers will have the option of choosing a delivery date that's convenient for them.

While having a tree shipped to your home might eliminate some of the hassle that goes with choosing your own live tree and transporting it home, there are still plenty of reasons why people may still want to get their own. First, doing it yourself allows for some quality control. When you go to a lot to select your own Christmas tree, you can be sure that the one you bring home won't be crooked or have a big gaping hole in the side. And secondly, going out to find a tree is often a fun tradition that some won't be so quick to let go of.

**63-year-old Juanita Branch was trying to take a selfie for Facebook at her home in Michigan last month. But she couldn't get a good one. And it seemed like they were just getting worse and worse.

Then she realized it was because she'd just had a STROKE. She noticed that one side of her face was drooping more and more in each photo. And she'd already had a stroke in 2016. So she knew the symptoms and got help.

By the time paramedics got there, she was slurring her words. And if she'd waited any longer, she might have died.

Then once they got her to a hospital, doctors used timestamps on the selfies to figure out when the stroke happened. And because of that, they were able to give her a drug that breaks up clots.

If you take it more than three hours after a stroke, it can KILL you. But because of the selfies, they knew it hadn't been three hours yet. And she's already out of the hospital.

She told a local reporter that she'll never make fun of anyone for taking too many selfies again, because it literally saved her life.

**Sometimes life works like a romantic comedy...it's RARE, but it can happen...

There's a guy named Carlos Zetina who's a student at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. And last week, he was at a bar on campus when he met a girl named Nicole. They hit it off, but she accidentally typed her number into his phone wrong.

So the next day, he found every Nicole in the student directory . . . all 246 of them . . . and he sent them an email to try to find that one special Nicole.

But . . . it didn't work exactly like he planned for two reasons.

1. The Nicole he met wasn't in the directory, so she wasn't one of the 246 he emailed.

2. And he didn't BCC everyone, he just plopped all their addresses into an email. So they started replying to EACH OTHER, and cut him off the email chain. Now they're becoming friends and hanging out.

There actually IS a bright side here for Carlos, though. One of those Nicoles DID know the Nicole he was looking for, and now she and Carlos are in touch and they're planning to go on a date.

**Mark Wahlberg shared the details of his daily schedule with his Instagram followers, and it's definitely interesting.

His "typical daily schedule" begins when he wakes up at 2:30 A.M. Then, he has some time blocked off for prayer . . . and by 3:15, he's having breakfast.

His first workout is scheduled for 3:40 to 5:15 A.M. Then, he showers.

At 7:30 he plays golf, and then at 8:00 he has a snack. We assume he's having a snack WHILE playing golf, otherwise, that's barely enough time to play a couple holes.

At 9:30, he does "cryo chamber recovery," and then at 10:30 he has another snack. At 11:30, he does some combination of "family time, meetings, and work calls," which seems like a complicated balance.

At 1:00 P.M. he has lunch, which is late . . . considering it's 10-and-a-half hours AFTER he gets up. Apparently, that's why he needs all those snacks.

At 2:00 P.M. he has more meetings and work calls.

At 3:00 he picks the kids up from school. At 3:30 he has another snack.

At 4:00 he does a second, one-hour workout. Then he showers again.

He has dinner and family time at 5:30 P.M., followed by a 7:30 bedtime. Which means he doesn't even make it to primetime TV.

**Rapper Drake almost had a shot at Heidi Klum . . . but he was just a little too late. Earlier this year, Heidi admitted on "Ellen" that she had a crush on Drake. So he texted her.

Unfortunately, by that time, Heidi had already fallen for her current boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, from the rock band Tokio Hotel. So she GHOSTED him.

On yesterday's "Ellen", Heidi said, quote, "Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late . . . "I'm embarrassed about it.

"Drake, I'm sorry I didn't text you back. You're cool. I still love your music. I'll probably come to the concerts very soon."

**Bill Murray has been known to show up in random places. It's not uncommon to hear stories about Bill walking into a house party or crashing a wedding, and just hanging out with people he's never met before.

Well, some guy decided to make a MOVIE about this phenomenon. It's called "The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man".

He spoke to people who've actually witnessed this insanity, and got great footage of Bill at parties, playing kickball, and more.

The movie opens in limited release and hits video-on-demand services on October 26th.