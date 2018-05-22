96 Second News: 'American Idol' Crowns A Winner; JJ Watt Visits Santa Fe Victims

**The current season of "American Idol" ended Monday night with a two-hour music-filled finale, that even highlighted the judges' talents as we heard Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry sing along with the finalists. There were special guests, clip reels of special moments from throughout the season, and it was an hour and 15 minutes into the show when we saw our first real decision of the evening. The final three became the top two when Gabby Barrett was eliminated, leaving Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe to vie for the coveted title.



With host Ryan Seacrest, Caleb and Maddie on stage. Ryan let the cat out of the bag... no, not who won "Idol." He actually told everyone that Caleb and Maddie are a couple in real life, and then the two sang an adorable duet. They were also awarded with a trip to Disney's Aulani resort in Oahu.



But in the end only one of them won big: this year's "American Idol" is...Maddie Poppe!

**Hasbro Just Trademarked the Scent of Play-Doh

Apparently you can trademark SMELLS. Even ones that aren't particularly good, I guess.

Hasbro just announced that it has successfully trademarked the smell of PLAY-DOH.

They described the smell as a, quote, "sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough."

**According to a new study, taking your shoes off at your front door could help you lose WEIGHT.

It has to do with tiny chemical particles we come in contact with every day that mess with our hormones and promote fat growth in our tissues.

They're called "obesogens." (Pronounced oh-BEASE-oh-gens). And they're in everything from cleaning products and cosmetics, to processed food and even the DUST floating around your house. And THAT'S why taking your shoes off matters.

The study found taking them off at the front door can make a big difference in how many obesogens you're exposed to, because you don't track as many into the house.

It's not clear how much weight you could lose. But some people think it could be one of the reasons we've collectively gotten bigger and bigger over the past few decades.

**The Postal Service Is About to Start Selling Scratch-and-Sniff Stamps

The USPS just announced they're going to put out their first line ever of SCRATCH-AND-SNIFF stamps on June 20th.

The 10 different stamps will all have pictures of popsicles and their scents, including things like fruits, chocolate, and root beer. And they're "forever" stamps, so they should just be the same cost as other stamps.

Scratch & Sniff

**The finale of this shortened season on "Dancing with the Stars" was last night...



Three quick weeks of competition led up to an ultra-competitive end.



The three finalists are Tonya Harding, Josh Norman and Adam Rippon and each danced twice in the show; one that was inspired by their DWTS journey, the other the no-holds barred freestyle.

When all was said and done (and tallied), the big announcement revealed the winners of the special Mirrorball trophy: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson.

**Victims injured in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School received a special visitor at the hospital.



Houston Texans' star J.J. Watt visited with survivors of the shooting Monday and stopped to take photos with nurses who have been working to care for the wounded.



The defensive end announced Friday he would pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.

J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors and nurses at hospital https://t.co/GnWRnSeu2g @abc13houston — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) May 22, 2018

**Jake Gylenhaal might finally join the Marvel Universe . . . as a villain. He's in talks to play Mysterio in the sequel to "Spider-Man: Homecoming".

Mysterio made his debut in the comics in 1964, as a Hollywood stuntman and special effects expert who uses his skills to turn to a life of crime.

Meanwhile, Michael Keaton is also returning as the Vulture. It's not clear which way that'll go. At the end of the last one, he was in prison, refusing to divulge Spider-Man's secret identity to another inmate.

That could be a nod to the Sinister Six, a group of Spider-Man villains who teamed up to take him out in the comics.

**Brad Pitt has a really quick cameo in "Deadpool 2" as an invisible character called Vanisher. In fact, you only see Brad's face briefly, when he's ELECTROCUTED.

Screenwriter Paul Wernick says they never even planned to show Vanisher's face, until it occurred to them it would be a great opportunity to squeeze in a celebrity cameo.

So Ryan Reynolds reached out to Brad, who was happy to do it, because his kids were big fans of the original.

Wernick says they got a lot of rejections for cameos on the first "Deadpool", but it was such a big hit that they didn't have that problem this time . . . quote, "It was a real treat to have more toys to play with in the sandbox. The premium toy being the Brad Pitt doll."

"Arrested Development" Brothers Jason Bateman and Will Arnett Were Involved in a Car Accident

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett were involved in a car accident last night in New York City.

A taxi they were riding in rear-ended the car in front of it. No one needed to be hospitalized or anything, but the driver of the car that got hit did report some back pain . . . because of course he did.

The "Arrested Development" cast is in New York hyping the upcoming 5th season.