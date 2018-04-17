96 Second News: Another Chance To Get An Astros Replica World Series Ring; Ellen Donates To Rockport High School

**Ellen DeGeneres surprised the students at Rockport-Fulton High School with a huge gift—$1 million to be exact.

Last August, the city of Rockport, Texas was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey and the town's high school gym was completely destroyed. In Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the high school's volleyball team opened up about how they overcame the devastating hurricane and what their gym meant to them.

"The moment I realized how bad it was when we got pictures of our gym and it was just everywhere," one athlete explained through tears. "It was like a second home for us, and to see it destroyed was so devastating."

When DeGeneres heard about this resilient story, she knew she had to help.

Through a partnership with Lowe's, DeGeneres donated $1 million to help rebuild Rockport-Fulton's beloved "Gold Gym."

This tweet made me so happy. Thank you, @JJWatt! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 17, 2018

**Khloe Kardashian revealed her daughter's name yesterday. It's TRUE. In an Instagram post she said, quote, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE.

"Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

And no, the name isn't an ironic nod to Tristan Thompson’s faithfulness. Kris Jenner revealed that "True" was HER grandfather's name, and her father's middle name.

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

**The Astros are giving fans another chance to get their hands on a replica World Series ring. Every fan in attendance at the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 20 at Minute Maid Park will get a ring.

The Astros originally gave replica rings to the first 10,000 fans who attended the team's game against the Padres on Friday, April 6. Fans began getting in line early that Friday morning to make sure they got a ring.

Even with every fan in attendance getting a ring on June 20, fans still are encouraged to arrive early, but no fans are allowed to line up before 8 a.m.

Sorry though, tickets are already gone!

UPDATE: That was quick!



Single game inventory for this game is now sold out. — Houston Astros (@astros) April 16, 2018

**Rachel Platten of "Fight Song" fame goto to sing the national anthem at a soccer game the other day, and toally BOMBED IT.

According to TMZ, Rachel re-started the song TWICE, because she kept saying, "By the STARS' early light." After the second time, she said, "Someone tell me the next line." She said "stars'" again the third time, but she kept going and finished strong.

Rachel told "People" that she CRIED after it was over . . . adding, quote, "It was like a test that you know all the material to, you study so much and you get in there, and your mind doesn't cooperate."

Singer Rachel Platten Bombs National Anthem https://t.co/gtb6jStBWV — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2018

**Oatmeal is great for breakfast unless you're talking about INSTANT oatmeal, which tends to have a lot of added sugar and salt. And it's more processed, so you don't get as much fiber. According to the website Eat This Not That, it's actually one of the WORST breakfasts if you're trying to lose weight.

1. Sugary cereal. Even the ones that look healthy can have a lot of sugar. Like a bowl of Cracklin' Oat Bran has 15 grams of sugar, compared to 11 grams in Frosted Flakes.

2. Waffles with syrup. It's basically sugar on sugar with almost no fiber. The fat in the butter actually slows down the absorption of sugar in your body. But obviously butter isn't a health food either.

3. A glass of orange juice. It's basically straight sugar. And most brands are processed at a really high temperature, which kills a lot of the nutrients.

4. A bagel with cream cheese. The cream cheese is loaded with saturated fat, and one regular bagel is like eating four pieces of bread. So a better choice is HALF of a whole-wheat bagel, with avocado instead of cream cheese.

5. Pop-Tarts. They're basically just sugar. So they might give you a jolt of energy. But then you'll crash and be hungry again.

6. Flavored yogurt. Plain yogurt with some fruit in it is a good choice. But just like instant oatmeal, other kinds of yogurt tend to have a lot of added sugar.

**M&M's newest flavor is . . . ORANGE CREAMSICLE. Well, technically they're called Orange Vanilla Cream, but you know what they're going for. They're a mix of white chocolate, orange, and cream flavors, and they're only on sale at Dollar General stores.

Are they any good? It sure doesn't sound like it on paper. But according to one review we saw online, they're surprisingly good. I guess.

According to The Impulsive Buy, the Orange Vanilla Cream M&M's are a Dollar General exclusive. They're going for $3.25 each or two for $6 at the stores. The package reads "white chocolate candies," so these will likely taste sweeter than traditional M&M's. But if you're into that, get excited: "I just got these yesterday and was surprised at how yummy they are!" one Instagrammer wrote on a post from @candyhunting.

**"Night Court" star Harry Anderson was found dead in his home in Asheville, North Carolina yesterday morning. He was 65.

There's no word on a cause of death, but Harry's son told TMZ he died of natural causes, and police said there were no signs of foul play.

Harry was a street hustler and magician before he turned to comedy. His guest appearances on "Cheers", where he played con man Harry "The Hat" Gittes, led to his starring role on "Night Court", which ran from 1984 to 1992.

According to a new study out of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, when a woman orders spicy food on a date, it makes her see the guy she's with as about 28% more attractive.

Ordering something sweet has the OPPOSITE effect, and makes the guy less attractive.

Why? The researchers think it's because the words we use to describe spicy foods are SEXIER words . . . like "hot" and "intense." And then we start associating those words with the person we're with.

The researchers didn't test the effect of spicy foods on how men felt on dates, but if their theory is right, you'd think they'd lead to the same positive feelings.

**The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral about four years ago, and raised $115 million to fight ALS. Now the "Lemon Face Challenge" is trying to do the same thing for another good cause.

You have to eat a lemon wedge and record yourself reacting to how sour it is. Then you challenge at least one other person to do it.

It's a little easier than dumping a bucket of ice water over your head. But if you don't want to do it, you're supposed to donate to a group called Aubreigh's Army to help fight DIPG.

DIPG is a type of brain cancer that attacks the brain stem. And it tends to affect little kids. (It stands for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.)

An 11-year-old in Alabama named Aubreigh Nicholas was diagnosed last September, and started the challenge by daring Alabama football coach Nick Saban to do it.