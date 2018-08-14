96 Second News: Another 'Simpsons' Movie In The Works; Aretha Franklin "Gravely Ill"

**Yesterday, the Houston Rockets’ officially announced the signing of 10-time All-Star and 2013’s NBA scoring champion Carmelo Anthony. Anthony will now be joining the reigning MVP James Harden and Chris Paul.

The 34-year-old baller previously played alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George on the Oklahoma City Thunder where he averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Following the season’s end, rumors circulated of Carmelo wanting to test the free agency market in hopes of joining the Houston Rockets.

OFFICIAL: #Rockets GM Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward @carmeloanthony.



**The "Simpsons Movie" came out in 2007, 18 years after the first season premiered. Will "Family Guy" finally do a movie . . . after TWENTY years?

According to a new report in "The Wall Street Journal", YES, there's a "Family Guy" movie in the works. And a second "Simpsons" movie might be coming too.

There aren't many details yet. But the "Family Guy" one would mix animation with live-action.

It's not clear when they'd hit theaters, or how close the scripts are to being finished.

**A new survey asked 1,000 people what the toughest jobs are. It was done in Australia, but they're all common jobs here too. Here are the toughest jobs according to the survey:

1. Police officer or paramedic.

2. Soldier.

3. Doctor or nurse.

4. Social worker or psychologist.

5. Teacher or childcare worker.

6. Farmer.

7. Parent.

**McDonald's has started testing a new FRENCH TOAST McGriddle at over 200 locations in Minnesota. Instead of mini-pancake buns, it's two pieces of French toast. And if it's popular, they'll start selling it nationwide.

Unlike the normal McGriddle that comes with one type of meat, the French toast version has bacon AND sausage, plus eggs and cheese. And they're using the circular egg they put on McMuffins, not the folded-over scrambled-egg kind.

They've been selling the original McGriddle since 2003, and this would be the first major update in 15 years. So at this pace, we can expect a McGriddle with waffle buns around the year 2033.

**Aretha Franklin's family says she's "gravely ill" and, quote, "asking for your prayers at this time." They didn't give any more details. CNN says she's in hospice care.

Aretha is 76, and she had surgery for pancreatic cancer in December of 2010. But she kept performing until her doctors advised her to stop. Her last performance was last November.

Some celebrities have been Tweeting their support. Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Jay-Z just happened to be performing in Aretha's hometown of Detroit last night, and they dedicated their show to her.

**George R.R. MArtin is out giving interviews about the upcoming last season of "Game of Thrones".

In a recent one, he was asked why he isn't afraid to kill off so many characters . . . and he said he learned it from "Lord of the Rings", when Gandalf died.

He said, quote, "The minute you kill Gandalf, the suspense of everything that follows is 1,000-times greater. Because now anybody could die. Of course that's had a profound effect on my own willingness to kill characters at the drop of a hat."

**You can pick up a free breakfast on the way this week.



Einstein Brothers Bagels is hoping to earn new customers by giving away free bagels and schmear on tomorrow, August 15.



It's a competitors eat free deal, so you just have to show another restaurant's app on your phone to earn the free breakfast.

**Hard to believe, but it's apparently pumpkin spice season already.



Starbucks says it will begin rolling out its pumpkin spice latte this month. According to Business Insider, they're kicking off the season on August 28.



Starbucks will also introduce a few additional items to get you in the mood for fall.



The coffee chain plans to bring back their salted caramel mocha and Teavana pumpkin spice chai tea latte, along with some newbies.

**Nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey, one family is finally back home, and they were greeted by a World Series champion.



According to ABC 13, Jessica Postel and her husband David rescued her parents by boat during the storm.



They then returned to their house and found it had taken on 20 inches of water. However, they didn't have any insurance since they didn't live on a flood plain.



This summer, Team Rubicon stepped in to help rebuild the home. On Monday, Astros All-Star Alex Bregman surprised them with the keys.



The Postels' home is the eighth of a planned 100 homes to be rebuilt in Team Rubicon's recovery effort in Houston.

**The wildly popular Nutcracker Market is a hot ticket for Christmas decor seekers.



On Monday, the Twitter feed of NRG Park, the annual host of the holiday marketplace spectacular, released a presale code for tickets: "NCM18".



The code will allow folks to purchase tickets to the Nutcracker Market on Ticketmaster.



Tickets go for $18 before fees, and the Nutcracker Market takes place from Thursday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 11, at NRG Center.



Earlier this year, in the run up of the market, organizers announced a new theme of "Cruising into Christmas."