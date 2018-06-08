96 Second News: Anthony Bourdain Has Passed Away; Kate Upton #1 For MAXIM Magazine

**BREAKING NEWS** From CNN:

Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.

CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement just this morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

How to get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Anthony Bourdain is dead. The chef, storyteller and Emmy-winning host of CNN's "Parts Unknown" is dead of suicide at age 61.

**"Maxim" will release its annual Hot 100 list in the coming days, but yesterday, they revealed this year's #1 . . . KATE UPTON. (can we consider her a Houstonian yet?)

She says, quote, "You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong. Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."

Kate was born in Michigan but moved to Florida, where she was discovered at a horse show when she was 12.

She says, quote, "I was a horseback rider, so growing up around the barn, you don't really think of yourself being in the fashion industry."

Thanks @maximmag for naming me No1 hottest woman 2018! Shot by the amazing @gilles_bensimon in Israel!

**Mariah Carey’s 7-year-old son, Moroccan figured out how to buy the family a dog…online.

Mariah told Jimmy Kimmel the other day, “My son is like a technological genius. By the way, he ordered a dog the other day. He went with his father, because I have to control them with the iPads because otherwise, he literally charged $5,000 on Amazon. He figures everything out. He’s like, ‘Let me do it.’”

“The other night, apparently he was with [my ex-husband> Nick [Cannon> and he ordered a dog. And they called him and they were like, ‘Your dog is ready.’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t order a damn dog.’ We have enough dogs, that’s the point.”

When Kimmel asked Mariah if the dog arrived, she said: “The dog’s been canceled.”

**Pippa Middleton finally confirmed that she and husband James Matthews are expecting their first child.

Pippa opened up about her first trimester in a guest column for the U.K.’s Waitrose magazine. “I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information on what you can and can’t do,” she penned, later explaining that she’s needed to tweak her workout regime to accommodate her changing body.

Middleton added that because she and Matthews kept their pregnancy under wraps during the “early months,” she couldn’t turn to fitness instructors for guidance and she had to create her own routine.

**The cast of Jersey Shore began filming season 2 of their reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in Las Vegas, Us Weekly confirms.

Like season 1 in Miami, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese will be staying at a rented house instead of a hotel. They will be traveling throughout the season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been a huge success for MTV so far. The network said in a press release that the April 5 premiere reached nearly 10 million total unique viewers, making it the highest-rated unscripted debut on cable TV since 2012. The final episode of the first season airs on June 28.

**Today is National Best Friends' Day. Here are some stats from a new survey in honor of the holiday . . .

1. Only 15% of people say they don't have a best friend. 46% have one, and 39% have more than one.

2. It's really hard to make a best friend once you're an adult. Only 11% of people say they met their best friend after they were done with school.

3. 24% met their best friend in elementary school . . . 18% in middle school . . . 24% in high school . . . and 16% in college. Oh, and 8% met theirs in PRESCHOOL.

4. If you had to pick which family member is your best friend, 43% say it'd be their significant other . . . 19% say their dog . . . 19% say their mom . . . 14% pick a sibling . . . 11% say their dad . . . and 9% say their cat.

5. And finally, 22% of people have owned one of those "Best Friends" necklaces with two halves of a heart . . . and 16% have made a friendship bracelet.

**"Forbes" has released its annual list of the '100 Highest Paid Athletes in the World.' Boxer FLOYD MAYWEATHER made the most money over the past year, with an estimated take of $285 million. He's been #1 in four of the past seven years.

NBA players got the most money . . . 40 of them made the Top 100.

The Top 100 has athletes from 11 different sports in 23 countries. As usual with "Forbes" lists, earnings include salary, prize money, and endorsements . . . but they don't include taxes, agents' fees, and investment income.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Floyd Mayweather, $285 million, Boxing

2. Lionel Messi, $111 million, Soccer

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, $108 million, Soccer

4. Conor McGregor, $99 million, MMA

5. Neymar, $90 million, Soccer

6. LeBron James, $85.5 million, Basketball

7. Roger Federer, $77.2 million, Tennis

8. Stephen Curry, $76.9 million, Basketball

9. Matt Ryan, $67.3 million, Football

10. Matthew Stafford, $59.5 million, Football

**Getting into a car after it's been sitting in the sun and waiting for it to cool down is the WORST here in Houston, and I’m sure you’ve all burned your bottoms while waiting for that cold air to circulate.

You might think that just blasting the A/C on max is the fastest way to cool things down, but it's actually a little more nuanced than that. The people at Thrillist ran an experiment where they tried to cool down a hot car using four different methods:

1. Blast the A/C but keep the car parked the whole time.

2. Blast the A/C and drive with the windows down.

3. Blast the A/C and drive with the windows up.

4. Roll the passenger window down . . . fan the car with the driver's side door . . . then blast the A/C and drive off with the windows up.

And they found that the fastest way to cool down your car was actually option #4 . . . where you roll down the passenger window and fan the car with the driver's side door about a half dozen times. Apparently that creates a low-pressure system that literally sucks the hot air out of the car.

**His work goes far and beyond the football field. The City of Houston is honoring JJ Watt for his philanthropic work with a billboard that can be seen on the Southwest Freeway (near 59 and Beechnut).



The billboard reads, "JJ Watt Houston Salutes YOU."

Watt has contributed a lot to the city. He helped raise nearly $37 million after Hurricane Harvey and announced he would pay for the funerals of the 10 victims killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.



Take a look at the billboard and snap a picture before it is too late. The billboard will only be up until the end of June.

Ah man that is very badass!

Ah man that is very badass!

I consider myself very lucky and fortunate to have ended up here in Houston and able to enjoy such a special bond with this city. Truly feels like family.

**It's wedding season apparently, and here are some results from a new study on weddings:

1. 64% of people say the wedding planning process is stressful. The biggest source of stress is the budget . . . the second biggest is other people, like your mother or mother-in-law.

2. 50% of people say their spouse was involved, quote, "just the right amount" in planning. 20% say their spouse wasn't involved, but that was a GOOD thing.

3. Brides say it's three times more important for their dress to look good than for the flowers to look good . . . and they say getting their hair and makeup right is more important than their wedding vows.

4. The cities that have the most "bridezillas" are: New York . . . San Francisco . . . Detroit . . . Houston . . . and Tampa.

5. And one out of three brides in New York give their bridesmaids specific instructions on how TAN they should be for the wedding.

**Johnny Depp is doing just fine despite fans’ concerns over his recent weight loss.

“Johnny is healthy and enjoying his time on the road with his band [Hollywood Vampires>,” a source tells Us Weekly.

A second insider insists that the 54-year-old actor “purposely lost weight because he’s on tour and is trying to stay in shape.” They also noted that he “doesn’t have any major health issues or anything.”

Social media users began sharing their concerns about Depp’s well-being after photos of him outside a hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, surfaced online in late May. He looked visibly thinner as he signed autographs for fans.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Ocean's 8" (PG-13)

Sandra Bullock is Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney's character from the "Ocean's 11" trilogy. Like her brother Danny, she's putting together a team to pull off a major jewel heist . . . by hitting the Met Gala during New York's fashion week.

Cate Blanchett is Debbie's partner, Mindy Kaling is their jewel expert, and Anne Hathaway is a famous actress wearing the diamond necklace they want to steal.

The rest of Debbie Ocean's all-female crew features Rihanna as a hacker, Asian rapper Awkwafina as the team's pickpocket, Sarah Paulson as their fence, and Helena Bonham Carter as the fashion designer getting Anne Hathaway ready for the gala. Meanwhile, "Late Late Show" host James Corden and Richard Armitage are also in the cast.

2. "Hotel Artemis" (R)

Jodie Foster stars in this crime thriller about a nurse who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. It's set 10 years in the future during rioting in L.A., and the Rules of Membership include "No weapons, and no killing the other patients." Dave Bautista is her muscle. Sterling K. Brown is the Bank Robber, Brian Tyree Henry is the Jewel Thief, Sofia Boutella is the Contract Killer, Charlie Dayis the Arms Dealer, Zachary Quinto is Daddy's Boy, Jenny Slate is the Cop, and Jeff Goldblum is the Wolf King.

The action kicks in when a bank robbery goes wrong and Sterling's crew inadvertently steals something from Jeff Goldblum . . . leading to a bloody siege at the hotel.