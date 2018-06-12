96 Second News: Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are ENGAGED; Maroon 5 Apologizes To Rodeo Houston

**Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after a few weeks of dating, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one insider says. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

A second source tells Us that the couple “were telling people that they’re engaged” at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 9.

“They are both constantly making each other laugh,” the first source says. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

A third source adds, “They are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

​

**During the Houston stop of their Red Pill Blues tour Sunday night at Toyota Center, Adam Levine apologized on behalf of Maroon 5 to the Rodeo and the City of Houston.



Levine said that the last time the group performed at the Rodeo years ago, he let a few naughty words slip out on stage.



"I saw there was a monitor, and I was new at this thing. So I saw this monitor, and I guess somebody was typing all the words that the people were saying on the stage for everyone to see. For whatever reason, I saw the opportunity to say a bunch of bad words," Levine explained. "I was like, 'Oh, I can say anything. The poor person that was writing this must have been so upset," he said.



Levine added that he was confident the band must have burned bridges with the Rodeo and said, "If y'all ever want to have us back to play the Houston rodeo, we would love to be there curse word free!" Levine said to screams and cheers Sunday night. The Rodeo tweeted that Maroon 5 is welcome to come back anytime.

**International House of Pancakes finally announced their "new name" yesterday: 'IHOB' or, International House of Burgers.

"IHOb" is really just a temporary marketing campaign for a new line of burgers at America's most recognizable pancake house.

But, within minutes of the announcement, Whataburger, which obviously already has "burger" in its name, gave new meaning to what it means to be shady. "As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake," Texas' favorite chain Tweeted.

Within hours the tweet had hundreds of replies and thousands of retweets and likes.

And Whataburger had some pretty witty responses for those who called them on their shadiness, including a resolute claim Texas' beloved burger chain would "never steer you the wrong way."

**Domino's Pizza just announced a new plan to drive around the country and fix POTHOLES.

They're framing it as a way to, quote, "save pizza" by giving a smoother ride to delivery drivers and people driving home with carryout . . . but really, it's just a smart marketing campaign that's promoting their pizza while simultaneously doing some real good.

They've already started fixing potholes in Bartonville, Texas . . . Milford, Delaware . . . Athens, Georgia . . . and Burbank, California. And they're taking nominations on their website for other towns to help at PavingForPizza.com.

But not every town will get the Domino's paving crew, though . . . in some cases, they'll just be sending the city some money.

**Vulture.com posted a list of 10 Father-daughter movies you might want to check out in time for Father’s Day this weekend:

1. "Interstellar" from 2014. Yes, it's a movie about time-bending space travel. But it's also got a big father-daughter element to it.

2. "Father of the Bride" from 1991. Steve Martin plays the dad . . . Kimberly Williams is the daughter . . . and Martin Short is arguably the best part.

3. "The Kids Are All Right" from 2010. Kind of a weird choice, because it's also a movie about moms. Mark Ruffalo plays a donor dad who finally gets to meet his kids as teenagers.

4. "Little Miss Sunshine" from 2006. Greg Kinnear is the dad. A young Abigail Breslin plays his daughter, and Steve Carell is the uncle.

5. "The Descendants" from 2011. George Clooney plays a dad trying to reconnect with his two daughters.

**Vegetarians will soon get an option of their own at Kentucky Fried Chicken, but there's a catch.



You'll have to go to Britain to check it out. KFC says it will begin testing a vegetarian alternative to chicken later this year in the U.K.



That alternative remains a mystery as the chain is saying the recipe is in its "very early stages."



KFC did not say if something similar will appear on its menus in the U.S.

**Just days after the birth of her new niece, Hilary Duff took to Instagram to announce that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma were expecting their own little girl.

The actress posted a photo of herself and Koma standing side-by-side, with her wearing a fitted dress that showed off her baby bump and a caption that read, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!"

Duff's caption was likely in reference to her previous photo post where she introduced her niece Lulu, who was born June 5 to sister Haylie Duff.

**It's wedding season apparently, and here are some results from a new study on weddings:

1. 64% of people say the wedding planning process is stressful. The biggest source of stress is the budget . . . the second biggest is other people, like your mother or mother-in-law.

2. 50% of people say their spouse was involved, quote, "just the right amount" in planning. 20% say their spouse wasn't involved, but that was a GOOD thing.

3. Brides say it's three times more important for their dress to look good than for the flowers to look good . . . and they say getting their hair and makeup right is more important than their wedding vows.

4. The cities that have the most "bridezillas" are: New York . . . San Francisco . . . Detroit . . . Houston . . . and Tampa.

5. And one out of three brides in New York give their bridesmaids specific instructions on how TAN they should be for the wedding.

**Waiting for your luggage is one of the worst parts about flying. After a five-hour flight, that extra 10 or 15 minutes feels like an eternity. So here's a trick that might cut your wait in half . . .

There's something you can do to increase the odds of your bag coming out FIRST. And it's so simple, we can't believe we'd never heard it before. When you check your luggage, ask them to put a sticker or tag on it that says "FRAGILE."

Most airlines have them for free. And it increases the odds of your bag being loaded onto the plane last.

That's good, because when they unload the plane, there's a higher chance they'll send it to the carousel first. Or at least in the first group of bags.

Plus, the other added benefit is they might be a little more careful with your stuff. Which is good even if you don't have anything too breakable in there.

https://nypost.com/2018/06/05/this-trick-ensures-your-luggage-will-come-...

**If you're looking for more summertime fun for the kiddos that doesn't cost much, then you're in luck. Several theatres in the Houston area are offering discounts for movies all summer long.



Regal Cinemas started its Summer Movie Express. Admission is only $1 for the featured movies playing Tuesdays and Wednesdays. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.



And in Pearland, Keep Pearland Beautiful is sponsoring Summer Kids Fest which offers free movies at the Pearland Premiere Cinema 6. The theater will be screening 10 different movies on Tuesday and Wednesday between June 5 through Aug. 8.