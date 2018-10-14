96 Second News: Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split, It Was A Good Weekend For Houston Sports

**Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are DONE as a couple, and their engagement has officially been called off.

According to TMZ, "Sources close to the former couple said they split this weekend, with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off. We're told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.

Ariana and Pete announced their surprise engagement earlier this year in May -- just a few weeks after they were reported to be just casually dating. TMZ broke the story ... Grande's engagement ring cost right around $100k.

Grande's recently expressed she was going through a rough patch, tweeting a lot of personal messages and saying she needs a break from the public spotlight and asking "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."

As for Davidson, he's continued to appear on SNL, even mentioning his former fiancee in a couple sketches. The last time we saw them together was just last week.

Our source says while things may be done for the couple for now, the two aren't ruling out the possibility of anything in the future.

TMZ

**A back and forth Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday night ended with the 'Stros stealing one inside of Fenway Park, beating the Red Sox by a final score of 7-2.



George Springer got the offense started for Houston with a 2-run single in the second inning, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead.



After Boston tied the festivities in the fifth inning, Carlos Correa broke the tie with an RBI single in the sixth to put Houston ahead again.



Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel ended the night with exclamation points, hitting two home runs to right field in the ninth inning before Collin McHugh came in to close it out.



Game 2 took place last night, and Gerrit Cole to started against Boston lefty David Price.

ABC 13

**Katy just got a little bit sweeter with the new Krispy Kreme location opening soon.



The grand opening will take place at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 1815 S. Mason Road.



The franchise says the first customer in line will receive one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every week for a year.



The first 100 guests in line will receive one free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year and a commemorative T-shirt. The drive-thru is exempt from these gifts.



The shop will, of course, feature more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme's fresh, one-of-a-kind doughnuts.

FREE DONUTS COULD BE YOURS

**The Houston Texans got a big WIN in yesterday's game at NRG Stadium.

Johnathan Joseph's 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:23 remaining lifted the Houston Texans to a 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Joseph's late-game heroics helped Houston to its third straight win on a day that quarterback Deshaun Watson committed three turnovers. UP NEXT: The Texans visit Jacksonville next Sunday.

ABC 13

And speaking of football...TJ Watt, brother of Houston's beloved defensive end JJ Watt, was fined $20,000 for a hit against the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan last week.

ESPN reports that the league fined TJ Watt, an outside linebacker, for '"forcibly hitting in the knee area or below" in the Steelers' 41-17 win over the Falcons."​

Ouch.

**The jackpot for Mega Millions has jumped to $654 million, with a cash option of $372.6 million, after no one won in Friday night's drawing.



Friday's winning numbers numbers were 4-24-46-61-70 and a Mega Ball of 7. No one has won since July.



The estimated $654 million total is the second-highest in the game's history. The largest, just $2 million more, was drawn in March 2012. It would also be the fourth-largest winning jackpot in U.S. history, with two Powerball drawings outranking the highest Mega Millions totals. One person in Arkansas did win $3 million Friday by matching all five of the white balls.



The next drawing is Tuesday, Oct. 16.

MEGA MILLIONS

**Just months after slashing the price of her Fort Worth mansion by $300,000, pop star Selena Gomez has finally managed to unload her Texas estate. And it only took two years.

The Grand Prairie native took a hit with the sale. Multiple reports indicate she purchased the house for $3.5 million in 2015. She listed it for $3.49 million in 2016. After a few price reductions, she recently sold it for $2.7 million.

Despite losing some money of the deal, this home reportedly holds some sentimental significance for Gomez. Her friends told Dallas real estate blog Candy's Dirt this was her first big purchase after rising to fame.

"Selena has owned other homes, but this property really was her first dream house," Ashley Cook, Gomez's friend, told the outlet. "She is so busy, she ended up only spending holidays there. Her work schedule takes her all over the place. But she really loved hanging out with her family in that media room."

Beyond the media room, the sprawling 10,016-square-foot house also boasts a tennis court, putting green, saltwater swimming pool and fully equipped summer kitchen. Inside it features two master suites, a catering kitchen for entertaining and an 8-seat theater.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Britney Spears has a big announcement, but she’s not announcing it just yet!

The pop star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s episode on Friday (October 12) to announce that an announcement is on the way.

“I actually have a huge announcement to make… My announcement is actually that I have an announcement,” Britneysaid when Ellen asked why she made a surprise appearance. “I can’t announce the announcement until October 18.”

A video will be posted on Ellen‘s YouTube channel that day with all the details. Fans have been buzzing about a new Las Vegas residency, so there’s a chance that’s what is coming.

JUST JARED

**On Saturday, DJ Khaled hosted a carnival-themed second birthday party for his and wife Nicole Tuck's son Asahd at Marlins Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

The bash also celebrated the launch of Asahd's Initiative, a new program from the We the Best Foundation, which focuses on enriching the lives of the next generation from childhood to adulthood. About 150 inner city kids and members of community groups such as local Boys and Girls Clubs and Connecting Families joined the family. There were carnival rides, games, a petting zoo, music as well as an Asahd Khaled Brand Jordan Collection fashion show.

E ONLINE

**Roger Mathews is working hard to try to win back the heart of Jenni "JWoww" Farley and that means treating her like a princess.

In was revealed in late September that the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband, the father of their 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson. Mathews later said in a video, "I am going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back."

The two recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary a few days early with a romantic dinner date and a horse-drawn carriage ride.

On Saturday night, Mathews posted on his Instagram page a photo showing the two raising glasses of red wine as they sit at a table for two for a hearty meal, with two glasses of Champagne resting there as well.

WE'RE DUN, ROGER