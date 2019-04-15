96 Second News: Ariana Grande Brings Out *NSYNC At Coachella; Tiger Woods Wins The Masters

**TIGER WOODS won the Masters at 13 under par yesterday. It was his first victory in a Major tournament since he won the U.S. Open in June of 2008 . . . almost 11 years ago.

This was Tiger's 15th major title, and he's now just three behind record holder JACK NICKLAUS, who has 18. After his victory, Tiger said, quote, "It's overwhelming, just because of what has transpired. Last year, I was lucky to be playing again."

The total purse for the Masters was $11.5 million, with Tiger pocketing more than $2 million for winning.

**Ariana Grande became the youngest act ever to headline the Coachella music festival Sunday night, and her performance even included a reunion of NSYNC.

Ari also invited rapper Nicki Minaj onstage before throwing back to hip hop classics, bringing out Sean "Diddy" Combs and Mase for a touching tribute to both the recently rapper Nipsey Hussle and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Grande is just the fourth woman to headline Coachella, and she kicked off the show with "God Is a Woman," and shortly thereafter performed "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored", which features a deep cut sample from NSYNC's 2000 album "No Strings Attached" so of course she brought 4 or the 5 boyband members out, minus Justin Timberlake. Ariana told the audience, "I've been rehearsing my whole... life for this moment!"

They then did a rendition of the 1997 classic "Tearin' Up My Heart," nailing the original choreography.

**Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson tied the knot on the coast of Los Angeles on Saturday.

According to US Weekly, the pair said, “I do,” in front of guests including former DWTS contestants Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Normani, Ginger Zee, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev as well as the groom’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd.

**The City of Chicago has sued Jussie Smollett over the $130,000 it says was spent to investigate a fake hate crime allegation made by the actor.

The City of Chicago gave Smollett a deadline of April 4 for him to pay $130,106 or they would sue him. A day after the deadline passed, a lawyer for the actor responded by saying Smollett "will not be intimidated into paying the demanded sum."

Chicago police incurred 1,836 hours of overtime investigating the case, which is how they determined the exact sum of $130,106.15.

The lawsuit also asks for $1,000 for each false statement made to police.

**A countdown clock on Taylor Swift's website has sent fans into a frenzy.

The countdown appeared on her site at 11 p.m. Friday night.

It's set to end on April 26 and a lot of fans are hoping it will be her announcing brand new music.

Her new label, Republic Records, also tweeted out #TaylorSwiftApril26 with a link to her website.

**Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed papers to be deemed legally single, though their divorce proceedings continue to drag on more than two years after their split.

According to court records obtained by Us Weekly, the stars filed a judgment on Friday, April 12, which officially made them exes. Pitt and Jolie moved for a bifurcated judgment, which means that they can keep negotiating their divorce settlement, regarding custody and assets, but their marriage is over.

The Blast reported that the pair wanted to “get on with their lives.” The website disputed that any new romances caused the actors to make the move.

**Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may be keeping plans about their baby under wraps, but that hasn't stopped everyone in Britain from trying to guess the gender and the name of their first child.

If Britain's bookmakers are correct, it's definitely a girl - and Diana may be one of her many names. The William Hill Agency closed the betting on the baby's gender a few days ago after an "avalanche" of bets poured in from people convinced the royal couple is having a girl.



So far, Diana is topping the bookmakers' list as a front-running name - William Hill has put the odds at 4/1. Victoria, Alice, Grace and Elizabeth are close behind, while Albert, Arthur and James are popular guesses for a boy.

**If you love Dr. Pepper, and cotton candy...this may be just for you: A grocery store in New Jersey is selling Dr. Pepper cotton candy.

You can also find it at Walmart and on Amazon, where it is sold in 12-packs. Reviews are mixed, with some people saying it smells just like Lip Smackers Dr. Pepper lip balm, and tastes like a sweeter Dr. Pepper. Others noted it wasn't light and fluffy enough.

On Amazon, the cotton candy is frequently sold with this Dr. Pepper ice cream topping and Dr. Pepper jelly beans, so you can fulfill all your Dr. Pep-loving dreams at one time.

**Disney+ isn't even launching until November, and it's already causing chaos for Netflix. On Thursday, after Disney's big announcement, Netflix stock dropped 2%.

That doesn't sound like much, but it translates to $3.2 BILLION.

Disney+ is going to have hugely popular content, but that's not the only thing Netflix has to worry about. Disney+ is also 7 bucks a month, or $70 a year. That's about half of what Netflix costs, but some analysts think Netflix is going to be fine because it has a wide variety of content, while Disney+ will pretty much be family-friendly stuff.

**The first trailer for "Star Wars 9" came out this weekend, and now we know the official title: "The Rise of Skywalker".

Speaking of Skywalker, there's a voiceover from MARK HAMILL saying, quote, "We'll always be with you. No one's ever really gone." Then the screen goes black, and the clip ends with laughter.

This is going to be the last "Star Wars" movie for a while. Lucasfilm president Kathleen

Kennedy says, quote, "We're going to take a hiatus for a couple of years.

**"Shazam!" is #1 Again, but "Hellboy" Bombed

"Hellboy" isn't just a critical disaster . . . it was a commercial failure as well. It opened in third place with just $12 million. "Shazam!" held the top spot with $25.1 million, and the body-swapping comedy "Little" premiered in second. Here's the Top 5:

1. "Shazam!", $25.1 million. Up to $94.9 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: "Little", $15.5 million.

3. NEW: "Hellboy", $12 million.

4. "Pet Sematary", $10 million. Up to $41.1 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Dumbo", $9.2 million. Up to $89.9 million in its 3rd week.

**Today is Tax Day, and a new study found it's also the top day for ROBOCALLS for the year.

The study looked at more than one billion phone calls from last year and found Tax Day had the most scam robocalls. 43% of Americans got one on this day last year, which is an insanely high number.

Scammers like today because everyone's on edge and not sure they did their taxes perfectly, so we're slightly more susceptible to someone posing as the IRS asking for money or personal info.

The study also found that April is the worst month for robocalls in general.

