96 Second News: Ariana Grande Dating SNL's Pete Davidson; Burger King's Got A Whopper Donut?

**Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson from 'SNL' made their relationship Instagram official with the help of the famous book and movie series on Wednesday, May 30.

“the chamber of secrets has been opened …” the SNL star, 24, captioned an Instagram photo of the duo wearing matching Harry Potter robes. While the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, also 24, sported a Slytherin sweatshirt underneath her robe, Davidson appears to be team Gryffindor.

Grande was quick to comment on the post, writing, “u tryna slytherin (I’m deleting my account now).”

While this is the first official photo of the pair since Us Weekly exclusively on May 21 that they are dating, Grande and Davidson have exchanged flirty comments on the social media platform and the Nickelodeon alum shared a photo of their hands roasting marshmallows over Memorial Day weekend.

“Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual. It just started,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Ariana is very happy.”

IG | petedavidson: the chamber of secrets has been opened ... pic.twitter.com/ORp2po9ztD — daily pete davidson (@davidsonsource) May 30, 2018

**A.1. Steak Sauce Is Selling Meat-Scented Candles, Just in Time For Father's Day

Need some help with your Father's Day shopping? A1 Steak sauce has you covered!

The people behind A.1. steak sauce just launched a new line of CANDLES. Yes, candles. And they smell like MEAT. The three scents are Original Meat, which smells like steak . . . Backyard BBQ . . . and Classic Burger.

You can order them for $15 each at A1MeatScents.com . . . and you should probably hustle to make sure you get 'em before they sell out and they show up by Father's Day.

Need some #FathersDay ideas? Well, A1 Steak Sauce has some meat-scented "aromatherapy" candles for dad. https://t.co/7E1NcB90IX pic.twitter.com/Z5jc80y3Gn — Progressive Grocer (@pgrocer) May 30, 2018

**Your kids are wrapping up school for the year, and that means for three long months you get to entertain the, for Summer.

According to a new study, parents spend an average of $170-a-week entertaining their kids during the summer. That's about $24-a-day which . . . unfortunately . . . sounds pretty accurate.

That includes the cost of things like camps, amusement parks, sports, other activities, movies, new toys and books, trips, and meals out.

On the bright side, once they're back in school, the cost of keeping them entertained drops down to $66-a-week. Which is still a lot . . . but it's more than $100-a-week less than the summer.

**Burger King could basically print money if they figured out a way to make a hybrid of a donut and a WHOPPER. This . . . isn't that.

Tomorrow is National Donut Day, and in honor of that very important holiday, Burger King just announced they're going to release a new Whopper Donut.

But don't get too excited . . . they're not putting a burger on a glazed donut bun on anything. They're just cutting a hole in the center of a regular Whopper. And if you order it, you also get the section they cut out on the side as a "slider."

They're only serving the donuts at five stores . . . one in New York, Boston, Miami, L.A., and Salt Lake City.

And I'm thinking they're NOT going to be such a runaway hit that they have to introduce them nationwide.

we’ve found it: the holey grill.

(coming 6/1) pic.twitter.com/fi9vE77cc5 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 30, 2018

**Who DOESN'T turn their music on full blast first thing after a breakup? "Time" magazine made a list of the Best Songs to Get Over a Breakup . . . and here are a few of them:

1. "Call Out My Name", The Weeknd

2. "Chelsea Hotel #2", Leonard Cohen

3. "Stay", Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko

4. "Love Yourself", Justin Bieber

5. "Ain't No Sunshine", Bill Withers

6. "Stitches", Shawn Mendes

7. "Back to Black", Amy Winehouse

8. "Somebody That I Used to Know", Gotye

9. "Let Her Go", Passenger

10. "Stay With Me", Sam Smith AND TOM PETTY

11. "I Fall Apart", Post Malone

12. "Happier", Ed Sheeran

13. "What About Us", Pink

14. "Hit 'Em Up Style", Blu Cantrell

15. "Survivor", Destiny's Child

**A new study in Sweden found loud music in restaurants makes us more likely to choose unhealthy menu options. And we're more likely to go with something healthy like a salad when the music ISN'T so loud.

Researchers went to a café and played music at different decibel levels to see how it affected what people ordered. Either 55 decibels, which is like background chatter or the hum from a refrigerator . . . or 70 decibels, which is closer to a vacuum cleaner.

And when they cranked it to up 70, people were 20% more likely to order something unhealthy, like a burger and fries. They did it over the course of several days and kept getting the same results. So the study seems pretty legit.

The explanation is: Basically, soft music is calming, and louder music gets us amped up. It even increases our heart rate. And that can impact our decision-making.

**Simon Cowell has moved on to "America's Got Talent", obviously. But how does he feel about "American Idol’s" return to ABC? He honestly doesn't care.

He says, quote, "I'm genuinely not interested. I think when we were on it years ago, it was a fun show. It was different, it was kind of naïve, lots of surprises . . . I kind of think we've been there, I've been there, time for something new."

He added, quote, "Interestingly, on 'Britain's Got Talent' and 'America's Got Talent', I think we get better singers on the 'Got Talent' shows than the other singing shows. I don't know what it is."

**Kim Kardashian posed for a photo with President Donald Trump following their meeting at The White House on Wednesday, May 30.

“Great meeting with @KimKardahian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump, 71, tweeted on Wednesday alongside a snapshot of the twosome in the Oval Office. Kardashian, 37, dressed for the occasion in a black suit as she stood beside a beaming Trump, who sat with his arms crossed on his desk.

Kim was set to meet with Trump to discuss convict Alice Johnson, a first-time offender sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction.