96 Second News: Ariana Grande Fixes Tattoo That Said "BBQ Grill"; The Most Popular Super Bowl Foods

**After getting matching ink with PETE DAVIDSON, you'd think ARIANA GRANDE would be more careful about her tattoos. And if you thought that, you'd be wrong.

Ariana just got some Japanese symbols inked on her hand. They're supposed to say "7 Rings", which is the title of her new song. But after she posted a picture, someone pointed out that they actually say "Shichirin" . . . which is a small Japanese barbecue grill.

Ariana copped to the error in a follow-up Tweet, which she later deleted. She said that some characters got left out. But she added, quote, "It hurt like [eff> and still looks tight.

"I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time."

PEOPLE

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. -- If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

UPDATE, IT'S FIXED!

Ariana Grande is no longer promoting BBQ grills on her palm. https://t.co/oUZzLseGn2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 31, 2019

**The Super Bowl is such a big EATING day that it's kind of like . . . well . . . the Super Bowl of eating.

The food website Delish analyzed Google data to figure out what Super Bowl food people in every state have been searching for the most. Some are traditional snacks, some are WEIRD.

The most popular snack is Buffalo chicken dip . . . it's the top Super Bowl food in eight states.

But NOT the states whose teams are IN the Super Bowl . . . they have some of the worst snacks of all. California's top Super Bowl food is baked chicken breasts . . . and Massachusetts' is gluten-free pretzels.

And for us here in Texas, the most popular food is: spinach dip.

DELISH

**Drake did a good deed during a McDonald's run earlier this week. He gave two female employees $100 in cash each.

Now, somebody reported this on Twitter, and claimed he gave them $10,000 each . . . which would have been amazing. But that wasn't the case.

But Drake's been known to part with major wads of cash.

Last year, he gave away close to a MILLION BUCKS as part of his "God's Plan" video.

**If you're going to a Super Bowl party, there's a good chance you'll be doing "Super Bowl Squares." That's where you make a grid, and then hope your numbers line up with the last number in each team's score at the end of each quarter.

For example, if it's 14 to 10 at halftime, and your numbers are 4 and 0, you win money. Some number combinations are more likely to win than others though. So here's what your chances look like, depending on what numbers you get . . .

1. The best numbers to get are ZERO and SEVEN. Someone looked at which ones have won the most over the last few years, and those are the top two. Almost 30% of FINAL scores in the Super Bowl have ended with a zero.

2. After seven and zero, your next best bet is a 4 or a 3. Someone ran the numbers and ranked ALL of them according to how often they win. From best to worst, it's zero . . . 7 . . . 4 . . . 3 . . . 1 . . . 6 . . . 8 . . . 5 . . . 9 . . . and 2.

3. If you end up with a pair of twos, you basically have no chance of winning. Someone looked at how often both teams' final scores have ended with a 2, and it's only happened three times since 1966.

BRO BIBLE

**Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and now…Christina Aguilera!

Christina just announced that she will debut her new Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 31.

She will perform 16 shows throughout the year. “This is the next chapter in something new, exciting, creative and epic for my fans,” Xtina told Billboard.

“I'm such a visual person and I've been acquiring all these inspirations. Las Vegas is an amazing place to put all of that together.”

And since Britney Spears is also doing a residency there, what are the chances we'll see them onstage together? Christina says, quote, "We're in Vegas, it's inevitable."

US WEEKLY/EONLINE

**The average American will spend over a HUNDRED GRAND on delivery and takeout in their life, according to a new study. And in some cities, it's even more than that.

People in Seattle spend the most on delivery and takeout . . . $210 a month. That's about $2,500 a year, or just over $151,000 over the course of 60 years.

The top five cities are Seattle, $210 a month . . . Pittsburgh, $199 . . . San Francisco, $195 . . . Austin, $189 . . . and San Jose, $188.

The cities where people spend the least are Detroit, $142 a month . . . Memphis, $146 . . . Richmond, Virginia, $148 . . . Cleveland, $149 . . . and Birmingham, Alabama, $150.

The study also looked at how much you'd save if you NEVER ordered out, and only cooked at home. The answer is somewhere between $80 and $120 a month . . . or $58,000 to $86,000 over the course of your life.

VITAGENE

​

**Buffalo Wild Wings is promising everyone in America a free snack-sized portion of wings if Super Bowl LIII goes into overtime.



On Feb. 3 the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will play in the big game, but no matter what team you're rooting for, if the game does in fact go into over time, everyone will get free wings.



To cash in on the deal you'll have to visit any location between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (local restaurant time) on Feb. 18.



All Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be participating.



No purchase is necessary; however, there is a limit of one order of either boneless or traditional wings per customer.

ABC 13